The Afro-Caribbean Condiment Kwame Onwuachi Suggests For Beginners

Celebrity chef Kwame Onwuachi is known for his Afro-Caribbean cuisine through his restaurants Tatiana, in New York City, and the recently opened Dogon, in Washington D.C. He's celebrated for his fine dining skills, but he's also a cookbook author, having previously written "My America: Recipes from a Young Black Chef." If we can't all make it out to his East Coast restaurants to try his food, our next best bet is making some of it at home for ourselves.

I recently had a chance to speak to him in person in an exclusive interview, and so I asked him about the one thing we should try creating at home if we want to try creating our own intro to his style of cooking. "I would try doing jerk barbecue [sauce]," Onwuachi told me. "I think it's a sauce that goes with a lot of things, and you have that familiarity with barbecue with maybe that new thing that you may not have tasted, which is you know, the spices and jerk." The jerk barbecue sauce he's referring to is his own recipe, which you can get from his book or online (it's published on Food Network's site). I had a chance to try it in person, and I have to say — it's great.