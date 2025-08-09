The Cozy New York Italian Restaurant That Taylor Swift Loves To Visit

Ciao, bella! If you haven't heard, one of Taylor Swift's favorite restaurants is Via Carota, a charming, upscale Italian bistro in New York City's West Village. In 2014, chefs Rita Sodi and Jody Williams opened the James Beard award-winning osteria. Their goal was to serve authentic, simple, and seasonal Italian cuisine, and they soon found favor with celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lawrence, Adam Rippon, and, of course, Swift and her closest friends. Although no one knows exactly what Swift orders, it's likely she spends $60 to $80 before gratuity and drinks, based on the menu pricing.

Via Carota's menu changes frequently, depending on what's available from local purveyors and vendors across New York. Traditional pasta like pappardelle with boar ragu and tagliatelle with parmesan, prosciutto (not pancetta; there IS a difference), and peas are common. Other seasonal favorites include a variety of vegetable plates and entrees like branzino (a fish typically served whole), grass-fed steak, and fried rabbit. Reservations for Via Carota are encouraged, but you can always walk in, wait in line, or have it delivered.