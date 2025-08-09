The Cozy New York Italian Restaurant That Taylor Swift Loves To Visit
Ciao, bella! If you haven't heard, one of Taylor Swift's favorite restaurants is Via Carota, a charming, upscale Italian bistro in New York City's West Village. In 2014, chefs Rita Sodi and Jody Williams opened the James Beard award-winning osteria. Their goal was to serve authentic, simple, and seasonal Italian cuisine, and they soon found favor with celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lawrence, Adam Rippon, and, of course, Swift and her closest friends. Although no one knows exactly what Swift orders, it's likely she spends $60 to $80 before gratuity and drinks, based on the menu pricing.
Via Carota's menu changes frequently, depending on what's available from local purveyors and vendors across New York. Traditional pasta like pappardelle with boar ragu and tagliatelle with parmesan, prosciutto (not pancetta; there IS a difference), and peas are common. Other seasonal favorites include a variety of vegetable plates and entrees like branzino (a fish typically served whole), grass-fed steak, and fried rabbit. Reservations for Via Carota are encouraged, but you can always walk in, wait in line, or have it delivered.
How to bring Via Carota home
Not a New York City resident? No worries. Via Carota offers a line of ready-to-pour craft cocktails that you can purchase online and make from the comfort of your home. Choose from seven classic cocktails available in single or multi-drink packages, including an Old Fashioned, Signature Manhattan, Classic Margarita, and Espresso Martini. Unfortunately, they haven't released a French Blonde, Taylor's favorite cocktail, just yet. When your beverage arrives, chill the bottle in the fridge, then serve it on ice in a chilled glass and garnish appropriately.
Beyond the standard craft cocktails, Via Carota's newest product line is a selection of sparkling cocktails. Try a Spritz, Paloma, French 75, Negroni Sbagliato, or a White Negroni Sbagliato. Each sparkling cocktail is available in a 10-pack, making it perfect for sharing with friends. Prices for Via Carota's classic and sparkling cocktails range from $39 for a single bottle to $264 for a 24-pack of 100-milliliter (3.4-ounce) mini bottles.