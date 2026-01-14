The Country With The Cheapest Eggs Boasts Cartons For Under $1
From silky Cantonese-style scrambled eggs to the best global egg salad variations, this ingredient is a staple food in nearly every country and culture, and for good reason. Eggs are nutritious, tasty, protein-packed, and, at least historically, relatively budget-friendly (especially compared to other animal proteins). However, unless you've been living blissfully under a rock, you're probably well aware that skyrocketing egg prices have been hitting American consumers particularly hard in recent years.
If you're sick of searching for egg substitutes to avoid breaking the bank, you might prefer doing your grocery shopping in the country with the cheapest eggs on average: India. Although prices vary based on location and other factors, consumers in the South Asian country can expect to shell out less than $1 on average for a dozen eggs. At the time of writing, wholesale prices clock in below 90 cents a dozen, with retail prices hovering around 95 cents to $1.05 a carton. Indian egg lovers enjoy the low-priced protein in a wide variety of dishes, from curries to dosas and anda bhurji (one of the many ways scrambled eggs are prepared around the world).
Why eggs are so cheap in India
Eggs are a budget-friendly staple in India thanks to a combination of economic, political, and logistical factors. India is one of the world's top egg-producing countries, and the nation's large poultry industry, low production and transportation costs, and government subsidies all contribute to the availability of fresh eggs at relatively affordable prices. Additionally, India's egg prices are influenced by the National Egg Coordination Committee, a non-governmental organization that works to keep wholesale egg prices consistent and competitive.
Although Indian consumers haven't entirely escaped the egg inflation (AKA "eggflation") that has been hitting shoppers across the globe, the convenient protein remains remarkably cheap compared to the rest of the world. For U.S. consumers accustomed to paying north of three or four bucks for a dozen, India's egg prices are certainly a bit shell-shocking. However, American shoppers may find some consolation in learning that the United States is far from the country with the most expensive eggs — that dubious honor goes to Switzerland, where a dozen eggs will set you back well over $7. In any case, if India's cheap eggs are making American prices look particularly rotten, have a crack at the best brunch dishes that don't require eggs.