From silky Cantonese-style scrambled eggs to the best global egg salad variations, this ingredient is a staple food in nearly every country and culture, and for good reason. Eggs are nutritious, tasty, protein-packed, and, at least historically, relatively budget-friendly (especially compared to other animal proteins). However, unless you've been living blissfully under a rock, you're probably well aware that skyrocketing egg prices have been hitting American consumers particularly hard in recent years.

If you're sick of searching for egg substitutes to avoid breaking the bank, you might prefer doing your grocery shopping in the country with the cheapest eggs on average: India. Although prices vary based on location and other factors, consumers in the South Asian country can expect to shell out less than $1 on average for a dozen eggs. At the time of writing, wholesale prices clock in below 90 cents a dozen, with retail prices hovering around 95 cents to $1.05 a carton. Indian egg lovers enjoy the low-priced protein in a wide variety of dishes, from curries to dosas and anda bhurji (one of the many ways scrambled eggs are prepared around the world).