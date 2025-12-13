The Unexpected Ingredient That Makes Cantonese-Style Scrambled Eggs So Unique

Scrambled eggs are a comforting and protein-packed staple of cuisines around the world, from crispy Mexican migas to buttery American diner-style eggs. One unique way scrambled eggs are prepared is Cantonese-style scrambled eggs. Also known as Whampoa fried eggs, this stir-fried Chinese dish is renowned for its signature custard-like quality. Like so many beloved foods, these eggs have multiple disputed origin stories and even more variations, but what is clear is that the dish gets its unparalleled silky-smooth texture thanks to a surprising secret ingredient: cornstarch.

That's right, in addition to its magical powers in thickening sauces, baking unexpectedly soft cookies, and producing perfectly seared steaks, cornstarch is a scrambled egg secret weapon. The key to Cantonese-style scrambled eggs is that the cornstarch binds to the proteins in the eggs, thus protecting the proteins from seizing up quickly when cooked at high heat. In other words, the cornstarch allows the eggs to be quickly fried in a wok without becoming dry and tough, resulting in ribbon-like curds with a creamy consistency.