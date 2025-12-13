The Unexpected Ingredient That Makes Cantonese-Style Scrambled Eggs So Unique
Scrambled eggs are a comforting and protein-packed staple of cuisines around the world, from crispy Mexican migas to buttery American diner-style eggs. One unique way scrambled eggs are prepared is Cantonese-style scrambled eggs. Also known as Whampoa fried eggs, this stir-fried Chinese dish is renowned for its signature custard-like quality. Like so many beloved foods, these eggs have multiple disputed origin stories and even more variations, but what is clear is that the dish gets its unparalleled silky-smooth texture thanks to a surprising secret ingredient: cornstarch.
That's right, in addition to its magical powers in thickening sauces, baking unexpectedly soft cookies, and producing perfectly seared steaks, cornstarch is a scrambled egg secret weapon. The key to Cantonese-style scrambled eggs is that the cornstarch binds to the proteins in the eggs, thus protecting the proteins from seizing up quickly when cooked at high heat. In other words, the cornstarch allows the eggs to be quickly fried in a wok without becoming dry and tough, resulting in ribbon-like curds with a creamy consistency.
How to add cornstarch to Cantonese-style scrambled eggs
Adding cornstarch to Cantonese-style scrambled eggs is incredibly quick and easy: Just mix a cornstarch slurry into the beaten eggs before quickly stir-frying them in a wok or skillet at high heat. However, there are a few important tips to keep in mind for the creamiest, curdiest results. First, a slurry of about 1 teaspoon of cornstarch and 1 tablespoon of water for every four to five eggs generally works well, but feel free to play around to find the ratio that works best for you. Also, it's important to whisk the eggs vigorously for at least 30 seconds so that large, frothy bubbles form before adding the cornstarch slurry – this ensures an even mixture and traps air for a fluffy texture.
Cantonese-style scrambled eggs are traditionally fried in lard or neutral oil, but they also taste wonderful cooked in butter or bacon grease. As for toppings, these luscious scrambled eggs are often served studded with shrimp and scallions, but they can be zhuzhed up with a wide variety of protein and veggie mix-ins, such as beef, tofu, and green onions or chives. No matter how you slice it, this silky Cantonese-style scrambled egg hack is well worth a crack.