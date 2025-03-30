The Unexpected Pantry Ingredient You Need For Soft Cookies

While some may think that cookie-making has been perfected as far as methodology and ingredients are concerned, the latter has far more leeway than you may think. In fact, alongside the most common cookie ingredients — those being flour, baking soda, sugar, butter, and eggs — adding cornstarch to your go-to homemade cookie recipe can completely revolutionize the sweet treat, making it much softer and more delectable than you ever thought possible.

The cornstarch method was explained to us by Jerrelle Guy, cookbook author and creator of The Dinner Ritual newsletter. She gave us the inside scoop on exactly why the pantry staple is a great ingredient for creating cookies with a much softer texture. "Adding cornstarch to your cookie dough will soften the overall structure of the cookie by halting some gluten development, which means you'll get a more delicate, tender, melt-in-your-mouth cookie," Guy told us. "Cornstarch also helps absorb moisture which prevents spreading and gives you thicker cookies overall, which give them a softer bite."

As for how to add cornstarch to your cookie recipes, it's quite simple — just mixing some in with your other dry ingredients will grant your cookies the benefits that the ingredient provides. "A common ratio is 1 to 2 teaspoons of cornstarch per cup of flour," Guy explained. However, she also issued a warning: "Just keep in mind that adding too much will remove too much structure and moisture and make cookies that are dry and crumble apart."