12 Refrigerator Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Food

Returning from a supermarket run and tossing everything into your refrigerator is something most households do without much thought. You probably won't be aware of why your food is spoiling early or why your stomach seems a bit off until someone points out that you might be storing your food all wrong.

Your refrigerator is a complex piece of equipment, and it should come as no surprise that there is a right way and a wrong way to use it. Some mistakes, like not cleaning it regularly, might seem a bit obvious, yet it's easy to put them off. Other mistakes are not so obvious, such as storing milk or cheese in the door of the fridge, simply because it's convenient, even though it's the warmest and most temperature-unstable spot.

The good news is that it's never too late to fix these habits. All it takes is breaking a few old routines and inculcating new ones. Changing these habits will help you in many ways. Firstly, you will take better care of an expensive piece of equipment, helping it last longer. Plus, you will keep your food safer, minimizing the chances of being struck by food-borne illnesses and of course, stay fresher.