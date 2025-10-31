The Common Fridge Habit To Avoid If You Want The Appliance To Last
The fridge is the hero of the household — the keeper of goodies and snacks. But when treated poorly, it can become just another old kitchen appliance that's costing you big on your energy bill. If you're stuffing your fridge to the brim with new groceries, takeout, leftovers, or whatever else you need to keep cold, you're likely creating a problem for the appliance. When there are more items to keep cold, the fridge has to work harder to keep the temperature inside regulated. This extra work means that the appliance not only consumes more energy, but that its parts wear down more quickly. This can lead to either costly part replacements or a fridge that doesn't last nearly as long as you expected.
Overstuffing your fridge can also cause your food to spoil faster. The cramped space reduces airflow and can lead to food that's not chilled properly. Spots in the fridge that aren't cold enough can become a haven for harmful bacteria. So if you have long-forgotten leftovers sitting around, remove them to make room for your new groceries to thrive without lack of airflow. Of course, getting rid of old food isn't the only way to stop your fridge from working so hard. You can also save your fridge, and your grocery bill, by changing how you shop for food.
Adapt your habits to your fridge or adapt your fridge to your habits
One way to kick the habit of overpacking your fridge is to plan out your meals. Not only will this help create space for your fridge to function properly, but meal planning is also a great way to cut back on grocery bills in general. Plan out your meals for a week, and only purchase the necessary ingredients when shopping. This may take some getting used to, but it will help keep your fridge clear and functional. As a bonus, it also reduces the risk of foods getting shoved behind one another and forgotten.
If changing your habits to fit your fridge just isn't feasible, change your fridge to fit your habits. Households can outgrow refrigerators, whether the number of people living there has increased or dietary changes call for more refrigerated grocery items. When shopping for a replacement fridge, take into account the different layouts and sizes of each one. Some households benefit from a fridge that has French doors and a freezer drawer, while others would get more out of a side-by-side setup. If a new fridge isn't in the cards, try changing it up by adding fridge organization pieces like the Uralfa Fridge Drawer Organizer to encourage the separation of foods and to allow more space for airflow.