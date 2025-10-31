The Common Fridge Habit To Avoid If You Want The Appliance To Last

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The fridge is the hero of the household — the keeper of goodies and snacks. But when treated poorly, it can become just another old kitchen appliance that's costing you big on your energy bill. If you're stuffing your fridge to the brim with new groceries, takeout, leftovers, or whatever else you need to keep cold, you're likely creating a problem for the appliance. When there are more items to keep cold, the fridge has to work harder to keep the temperature inside regulated. This extra work means that the appliance not only consumes more energy, but that its parts wear down more quickly. This can lead to either costly part replacements or a fridge that doesn't last nearly as long as you expected.

Overstuffing your fridge can also cause your food to spoil faster. The cramped space reduces airflow and can lead to food that's not chilled properly. Spots in the fridge that aren't cold enough can become a haven for harmful bacteria. So if you have long-forgotten leftovers sitting around, remove them to make room for your new groceries to thrive without lack of airflow. Of course, getting rid of old food isn't the only way to stop your fridge from working so hard. You can also save your fridge, and your grocery bill, by changing how you shop for food.