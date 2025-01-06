The Fridge Addition That Gives You Easier Access To Anything You Need

Once you add a lazy Susan to your fridge, organizing it effectively will help you get the most out of this space-saving tool. A lazy Susan is great for items that tend to get forgotten or go bad, like jarred tomato sauce, dips, and condiments that need to be refrigerated. Keeping them visible and easy to reach reduces waste and keeps your fridge tidy. Condiments like ketchup — something that belongs on everything — are a prime example of items you might end up buying multiples of because you can't find the one you already have.

You can also use a lazy Susan to save your produce from being forgotten. Produce like lemons or limes often get tucked away in fridge drawers where they aren't seen and can spoil. By placing them on a lazy Susan, they stay easily accessible, so you save money you might've spent buying more groceries.

For the best results, place shorter items at the front or along the outer edge of the tray, so everything is visible, even when it's fully stocked. If you want even more organization, look for a lazy Susan with divided sections, like this lazy Susan by Oizeir for $16.99 on Amazon. This allows you to keep different categories separated — such as salad dressings in one section, dairy products like butter in another, and jarred items in the third. With these tips, your fridge will be more organized, and you'll always have what you need right at your fingertips!