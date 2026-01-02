Here's What Happens When You Store Tomatoes And Cucumbers Together (It Isn't Pretty)

Finding storage space in your kitchen can feel like a game of Tetris — especially after a grocery haul. But if you're just tossing all your produce in one spot instead of storing it properly, you could be making one of the worst food storage mistakes which can wind up raising your grocery bill. Yes, cucumbers and tomatoes both fall under the produce category, but they are vastly different and shouldn't be stored together.

Tomatoes are in a group of produce that emits ethylene gas. This gas helps the tomato continue to ripen even after harvest, giving you time to decide how you can use every part of your fresh tomatoes without waste. While this is a great tool of nature for tomatoes, it can be detrimental to ethylene-sensitive produce like cucumbers.

When stored too close to each other, the gas emitted from the tomato can cause the cucumber to spoil much faster than it would if stored on its own. This is because cucumbers don't continue to ripen after harvest the way tomatoes do, so the ethylene shortens shelf life. Ideally, ethylene-producing and ethylene-sensitive produce should be stored at least six to eight inches apart to mitigate the risk of faster spoilage. But there's more to properly storing cucumbers and tomatoes beyond just separating the two.