The Part Of Fresh Tomatoes You Need To Stop Wasting
Nothing beats the taste of a freshly picked, sun-warmed tomato, and while some people can't stand them (especially raw), that just means more for the rest of us. There are thousands of types of tomatoes and several common varieties that you can find in the grocery store or at farmer's markets. Once you get them home, though, do you find yourself cutting away the flesh and discarding the seeds and the surrounding goo? Well, for the sake of your taste buds, stop that right now.
This saucy, seedy part of the tomato is called the gel, and we understand — it's super runny and might drain away onto the board while you chop or might water-log any dish you put it in. But, there's a solid reason why you shouldn't let it all escape, and that is flavor. You see, the gel contains the bulk of what gives tomatoes their savory, sometimes beefy, umami flavor in the form of glutamic acid. Toss out the gel, and you're tossing out what makes a fresh, ripe tomato taste so mouthwateringly good.
How to keep the tomato gel but lose the liquid
So, how do you use gel-ful tomatoes without ending up with a sloppy salad or a soggy sandwich on your hands? It's actually very simple, and you only need one common ingredient: salt. Slice, dice, or chunk your tomatoes, toss them in a colander in the sink, sprinkle some salt on them, and give them a mix to disperse the salt evenly. You can then let your tomatoes sit for about 20 minutes. This gets the fruit to release its juices, while still concentrating the amazing flavor and helping lock moisture into the meat.
If you're looking to add tomatoes to a homemade sandwich and you don't want the juices running out when you take a bite, you could also slice your tomatoes and lay them on a stack of paper towels. Again, sprinkle some salt on them, let them sit for about 5-10 minutes, and then take another paper towel and blot them gently to collect the moisture. Some of the gel might stick to the towels, but enough should remain so you get that savory, umami flavor along with a firmer tomato bite.