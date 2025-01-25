The Part Of Fresh Tomatoes You Need To Stop Wasting

Nothing beats the taste of a freshly picked, sun-warmed tomato, and while some people can't stand them (especially raw), that just means more for the rest of us. There are thousands of types of tomatoes and several common varieties that you can find in the grocery store or at farmer's markets. Once you get them home, though, do you find yourself cutting away the flesh and discarding the seeds and the surrounding goo? Well, for the sake of your taste buds, stop that right now.

This saucy, seedy part of the tomato is called the gel, and we understand — it's super runny and might drain away onto the board while you chop or might water-log any dish you put it in. But, there's a solid reason why you shouldn't let it all escape, and that is flavor. You see, the gel contains the bulk of what gives tomatoes their savory, sometimes beefy, umami flavor in the form of glutamic acid. Toss out the gel, and you're tossing out what makes a fresh, ripe tomato taste so mouthwateringly good.