These 14 Chain Restaurants Have The Best Happy Hour Deals

Sometimes, happy hour means burgers, brews, and a chance to catch the game. And then there's happy hour, the STK Steakhouse way. There might be cheering fans here, too, but this crowd yells for the DJ, not the team. STK promises fine dining in an atmosphere that is as energetic as it is habit-forming, and its happy hour menu is just as gourmet as you'd expect. Most U.S. locations offer a $3-$6-$9 deal starting at 2:30 p.m. every day. The deal ends at 6:30 p.m. on weekdays and 5:30 p.m. on weekends. An additional happy hour runs Sunday through Thursday, from 10 p.m. to close.

If you want a cheap bill, take advantage of the $3 crab & corn fritters or oysters on the half shell. Spending $6 expands your options to include the Lil' Brg & truffle fries, Wagyu meatballs, and short rib quesadillas. The foodie dream grows more indulgent with $9 bites. You can try the STK & frites and get a taste of what makes the restaurant famous, or stick with a classic like the STK Cheeseburger or crispy calamari. House wines are $9 a glass all day.

STK Las Vegas has a $7-$7-$7 deal (seven items for $7, seven days a week). It's more expensive than the typical STK happy hour menu, but it also offers more choices. For example, beyond the $7 tier, Las Vegas patrons can order $12 cocktails, a $14 miso glazed Chilean sea bass, or a 4-ounce filet mignon for just $29.