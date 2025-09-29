Why Every P.F. Chang's Location Has A Unique Mural
P.F. Chang's has locations all around the world, as well as various ready-made meals for sale in grocery stores. If you've only seen the brand's frozen entrées, you might be surprised to know that dining at one of the chain's locations is a singular and classy dining experience. It's hard to deny that each restaurant's decor is a step above the rest, thanks in part to the beautiful artwork that adorns the walls. If you visit, take a glance at the murals behind the bar area or spanning across the walls because you'll never see another like it in any other location.
Every single P.F. Chang's restaurant has a unique mural or piece of art adorning the interior or exterior. Some originally featured traditional tales from Chinese folklore, while other new ones have avant-garde depictions of bonsai trees, flowers, and people. Flagship locations even have gallery-quality graffiti art and multimedia pieces from big names in local art scenes. Besides being a neat gimmick, these artworks hold an interesting importance for those who own and run P.F. Chang's.
No two murals are the same for a reason
As to why these murals exist, it all comes down to marketing. According to Jereme Clymer, Vice President of Creative and Design for P.F. Chang's, "Millennials and even younger generations would rather pay for an experience versus paying for stuff." To keep this crowd coming in, P.F. Chang's seeks to create a unique experience at each restaurant. Although it may not be as engaging as dining with full-on entertainment, each seat is meant to give the customer a view of something interesting, no matter where they end up being served. It may seem like a small factor in advertising, but this distinctive characteristic has led the chain being widely considered as one of the restaurants with the best ambiance, according to diners.
Beyond this marketing boost with the younger crowd, these murals are also meant to reflect the local community and the cuisine served. Regional artists paint many pieces by hand, and there are always elements that harken to landmarks, beaches, buildings, and history of the area. This fusion of Chinese art and local cultural flavor reflects what P.F. Chang's wants to offer in its food as well, creating a cohesive vision between the walls as well as what is served on the plate.
A new era of P.F. Chang's murals
While all the murals are entirely unique, they began changing in the early 2020s. With the opening of several new restaurants, including the first of the "American Bistro" in China, P.F. Chang's has commissioned new, unique art that's contemporary and striking. It all began with their London concept restaurant, which partnered with graffiti artists in the UK to create a fresh, moody vibe. Each flagship restaurant now features a graffiti-style mural depicting a woman with a katana. These are all hand-painted and, as usual, one of a kind.
Internationally, the chain used local artists and experienced talent, such as Nyla Lee in the Honolulu location. According to Caitlyn Trainor who worked with artists (including Lee) and vendors to bring the new murals to life, "P.F. Chang's wanted to reinvigorate their restaurant experience with vibrant murals that left the space trendy and elevated." When the Hawaiian flagship location was seeking something new for its art, she "led the conceptualization of this mural evolution" through design and art direction. While some non-flagship restaurants still feature traditional Chinese art, Lee's take is fresh and exciting. It remains to be seen how the chain's decor will evolve in the future.