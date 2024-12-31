The Pizza Restaurant Chain Available In Red Robin

If you think of the name "Red Robin," you immediately think of burgers, right? Not so fast, because some Red Robin locations also serve one of America's other favorite foods: pizza. But it isn't under its signature burger brand, famed for its bottomless steak fries and other sides. It started serving the thin crust, square cut pies from the Ohio-based chain, Donatos, in 2018 – but it only did so at a few dozen Red Robin locations at first. The successful co-launch led the two brands to eventually have over 200 Red Robin locations slinging pizzas by 2021.

The Red Robin Donatos menu isn't as big as your typical Donatos location, however. You have your choice between cheese, pepperoni, The Works, Serious Meat (basically a meat lovers pie), specialty Founder's Favorite, and a veggie pizza. I'd say that's a pretty small menu, but remember, this is alongside Red Robin's surprisingly big one. That means you can order wings, burgers, wraps, fries, veggies, and more to eat alongside your pizza.