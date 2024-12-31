The Pizza Restaurant Chain Available In Red Robin
If you think of the name "Red Robin," you immediately think of burgers, right? Not so fast, because some Red Robin locations also serve one of America's other favorite foods: pizza. But it isn't under its signature burger brand, famed for its bottomless steak fries and other sides. It started serving the thin crust, square cut pies from the Ohio-based chain, Donatos, in 2018 – but it only did so at a few dozen Red Robin locations at first. The successful co-launch led the two brands to eventually have over 200 Red Robin locations slinging pizzas by 2021.
The Red Robin Donatos menu isn't as big as your typical Donatos location, however. You have your choice between cheese, pepperoni, The Works, Serious Meat (basically a meat lovers pie), specialty Founder's Favorite, and a veggie pizza. I'd say that's a pretty small menu, but remember, this is alongside Red Robin's surprisingly big one. That means you can order wings, burgers, wraps, fries, veggies, and more to eat alongside your pizza.
The Donatos pizza at Red Robin is the real deal
You might be wondering if the pizza at Red Robin is somehow different than the in-store one at Donatos. After all, this a completely different type of kitchen we're talking about. But it's the very same, freshly made dough that Donatos uses at its restaurants (shipped to every participating Red Robin) and the toppings and preparation are exactly the same that you'd get in-house at a Donatos location. So no, it's not a frozen pie run through a speed oven, it's the real thing.
The main catch is, not every Red Robin has a Donatos option built in, at least not just yet. Right now, over 280 Red Robin locations serve Donatos pizza, which is just over half of all Red Robin's locations. But if you happen to be at one that does, imagine devouring endless servings of steak fries with your pizza. If you're not in the mood for burgers or pizza, Red Robin also has entrees like ribs and salmon. It's starting to look like a one-stop shop.