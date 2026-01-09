The Biggest Difference Between A Tavern And A Bar — Know Before You Go
If you've ever had to choose between grabbing a drink at a bar or a tavern, you may have wondered if there's a real difference between the two. It turns out that tavern isn't just an old-school term for a bar. These days, bar has become something of a catch-all term for any drinking-focused establishment, from classy cocktail spots to legendary dive bars, but historically, there has been a much clearer distinction between bars, taverns, and other categories of watering holes.
Taverns and bars are both drinking establishments, but there are some key differences that set them apart. In the United States, the most important distinction between the two is that taverns are usually far more food-focused than bars. While many bars offer at least a small food menu, taverns are typically places where customers can sit down to enjoy a full meal (for example, a few crispy squares of tavern-style pizza) with table service. In this sense, American taverns are quite similar to British or Irish pubs (which are home to some of the best budget-friendly meals in Ireland, according to Rick Steves).
The history of taverns in the US
If the word tavern sounds old-timey to you, that's probably because it is. The term dates back to Roman times, when it typically referred to stalls serving both food and drink. In colonial America, taverns continued to serve hearty meals and drinks, and they also acted as vital community hubs. Taverns were so critical to colonial society that they were often one of the first structures built by British colonists after arriving in America. In fact, the drinking and dining establishments likely played a role in the American Revolution – it's thought that the Boston Tea Party was planned in a local tavern.
The heyday of American taverns is long past, and these days most taverns are typically either extremely old or intentionally trying to evoke an old-timey feel. It's probably no coincidence that the oldest restaurant in the United States and America's oldest liquor store both have tavern in their names. Although the word tavern might be on the decline, the concept of combining hearty food and alcoholic beverages in one place isn't going anywhere — as our love for good bar food proves, the appeal of a great spot to enjoy a bite and a drink is enduring.