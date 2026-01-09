The Biggest Difference Between A Tavern And A Bar — Know Before You Go

If you've ever had to choose between grabbing a drink at a bar or a tavern, you may have wondered if there's a real difference between the two. It turns out that tavern isn't just an old-school term for a bar. These days, bar has become something of a catch-all term for any drinking-focused establishment, from classy cocktail spots to legendary dive bars, but historically, there has been a much clearer distinction between bars, taverns, and other categories of watering holes.

Taverns and bars are both drinking establishments, but there are some key differences that set them apart. In the United States, the most important distinction between the two is that taverns are usually far more food-focused than bars. While many bars offer at least a small food menu, taverns are typically places where customers can sit down to enjoy a full meal (for example, a few crispy squares of tavern-style pizza) with table service. In this sense, American taverns are quite similar to British or Irish pubs (which are home to some of the best budget-friendly meals in Ireland, according to Rick Steves).