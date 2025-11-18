How Rick Steves Finds The Best Meals In Ireland (Without Cashing In A Pot Of Gold)
If you're looking for advice about European travel, you hardly need to look beyond Rick Steves, an author, television host, and overall expert on the subject. He's been traveling to the continent for decades and is especially knowledgeable about how to find cheap and tasty eats when visiting Europe. Ireland is an incredibly popular tourist destination, but it's also considered to be one of the most expensive countries for visitors — particularly when it comes to accommodations and food, compared to other places in Europe. But that doesn't deter Steves, who advises that it's possible to enjoy excellent, authentic, and affordable Irish cuisine if you dine in a pub.
He suggests that you can get a hearty, satisfying meal at any given Irish pub for around $20. But you'll need to pay attention to the pub since some only offer food in the form of mediocre snacks. For your best shot at a good, budget meal, Steves recommends pubs connected to restaurants, which promote their menus, or are popular with locals at mealtimes. But the food is only part of the charm of these public houses that are as much a part of Irish culture as the stunning landscapes and St. Patrick himself. In these welcoming places, you'll have the opportunity to experience superb Irish beers (Local Guinness tastes better in its home country, some say) and lovely Irish hospitality, both of which can enhance your meal experience.
Expect hearty, satisfying cuisine at Irish pubs
For the most part, Irish pubs offer what would be considered comfort food, which is perfect for Ireland's frequent cool, rainy days. On his website, Rick Steves writes about enjoying a variety of pub soups and stews on the Emerald Isle, plus the ubiquitous fish and chips; boxty, which is a type of potato pancake with meat, veggies, or fish; and champ, made of mashed potatoes with milk and onions. You might also see collar and cabbage, which is boiled and baked bacon that's served with cabbage; and coddle, a layered dish of bacon, sausage, potatoes, and onions. And you don't have to be a local to love Irish soda bread, which you'll find in classic and modernized versions across the country.
Traditional pubs that take pride in good food will often utilize fresh and local ingredients. If you're visiting a pub in a coastal area, you might see the country's pristine seafood on the menu, like salmon, mussels, prawns, and crab legs, or a chowder that showcases various treats from the ocean. Steves also mentioned that it's not unusual to see chicken fingers in Irish pubs, something locals call "chicken goujons". Whether you're traveling inland or by the sea, a reputable Irish pub offers you a taste of Irish cuisine without breaking the bank.