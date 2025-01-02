The Oldest Restaurant In The U.S. Is A Priceless Piece Of History

The White House Tavern's humble beginnings date back to 1652 when Colonel Francis Brinley gave instructions to build a home with two rooms and two stories in Newport, Rhode Island, where the White Horse Tavern stands today. By 1673, William Mayes Sr. purchased the home, transformed it into a restaurant, and took on the title of "Innkeeper." Over the next century, the restaurant gained a reputation as the unofficial watering hole for Newport's aristocracy and members of local government.

In 1702, William Mayes the younger took over from his father. Before managing the restaurant, he had sailed the high seas as a lieutenant in the French Navy, then as a pirate. His notable contribution to the restaurant was receiving a liquor license so patrons could quench their thirst with beer, wine, or spirits. When William died in 1718, his sister, Mary Mayes Nichols, and her husband took over. For the next two centuries, several generations of Nichols ran the tavern. Jonathan Nichols is credited with naming it the "White House Tavern" in 1730.

During the Revolutionary War, then-owner Walter Nichols and his family escaped to safety. After the war, they returned to Newport. Walter put an addition on the tavern and installed the iconic gambrel roof. For many decades, the business thrived. In 1954, the White House Tavern came dangerously close to total destruction. It was more than fresh paint and simple repairs could cover up. Thankfully, the Van Buren family, in collaboration with the Preservation Society of Newport County, purchased and renovated the restaurant. White Horse Tavern earned its place on the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. And in 2014, Jeff Farrar bought the White Horse Tavern for $866,000. The rest, as they say, is history.