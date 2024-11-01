Did The Pilgrims Really Settle At Plymouth Rock Because Of Beer?

Do you remember the elementary school play where kids dressed as Pilgrims and Native Americans? The scripts were simple, presenting a narrative of peaceful trade and the Pilgrim's journey on the Mayflower. They always concluded with a joyous depiction of the first Thanksgiving, peppered with songs, dances, and children in costumes representing the crops that were said to be traded. Amidst the show, while a plethora of elements were erased, one interesting ingredient was overlooked — Beer.

As the Pilgrims sailed into an uncertain future in 1620, their reliance on this beverage was born from necessity. Their long voyage, lasting just over two months, left them without safe drinking water, leaving Pilgrims and crew to rely on the beer supply. Captain Christopher Jones, concerned for his crew and their dwindling beer, cut off the beer supply for the Pilgrims to ensure it lasted the crew until they set sail the following spring. William Bradford, a passenger on the Mayflower and future deputy governor of Plymouth County reflected on this reality. Per the book "Wellsprings: A Natural History of Bottled Spring Waters," he stated that they "were hasted ashore and made to drink water that the seamen might have the more beer."

While the Pilgrims were nervous about consuming the water, beer was seen as the safer option. It was a consumable resource that could be stored without the risk of contamination. This decision ultimately led them to take harbor at Plymouth Rock, marking the beginning of the Pilgrim's settlement — an unexpected tale shaped by their reliance on beer.