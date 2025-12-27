The Oldest Liquor Store In The US Has Been Serving Customers For Over 300 Years

American history has been made in bars and restaurants. Places like the Green Dragon Tavern in Boston witnessed pro-Revolution meetings, and George Washington celebrated victory over the British Empire at New York's Fraunces. But decades before "revolution" was even a word whispered in between gulps of beer, The Tavern at Rainbow Row was already serving patrons. This Charleston, South Carolina, institution opened in 1686, and is considered the oldest liquor store in the United States. Over the centuries, the historic tavern has gone through many names and owners. Yet it has always managed to serve as a gathering spot for people looking to relax with a drink in hand.

The tavern was a popular stop for sailors, pirates, and traders during the Colonial period. It survived the tumultuous birth of the U.S., and continued to play an important role in the nation's history. Rumor has it that its pre-Revolutionary tunnels were used in Underground Railroad operations to help people escape slavery. Throughout Prohibition, smugglers moved alcohol through these same tunnels, which might've also hosted speakeasies. "We were a barber shop during prohibition, and barbers could prescribe and sell medicinal alcohol for such maladies as fatigue, nervousness, irritability, or old age," proprietor Coby Glass told ABC News 4. "And some people have all four." At one point, the space even had a "pink bar," a type of establishment that allowed women to drink outside of the home, albeit in separate spaces from men.