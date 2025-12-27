The Oldest Liquor Store In The US Has Been Serving Customers For Over 300 Years
American history has been made in bars and restaurants. Places like the Green Dragon Tavern in Boston witnessed pro-Revolution meetings, and George Washington celebrated victory over the British Empire at New York's Fraunces. But decades before "revolution" was even a word whispered in between gulps of beer, The Tavern at Rainbow Row was already serving patrons. This Charleston, South Carolina, institution opened in 1686, and is considered the oldest liquor store in the United States. Over the centuries, the historic tavern has gone through many names and owners. Yet it has always managed to serve as a gathering spot for people looking to relax with a drink in hand.
The tavern was a popular stop for sailors, pirates, and traders during the Colonial period. It survived the tumultuous birth of the U.S., and continued to play an important role in the nation's history. Rumor has it that its pre-Revolutionary tunnels were used in Underground Railroad operations to help people escape slavery. Throughout Prohibition, smugglers moved alcohol through these same tunnels, which might've also hosted speakeasies. "We were a barber shop during prohibition, and barbers could prescribe and sell medicinal alcohol for such maladies as fatigue, nervousness, irritability, or old age," proprietor Coby Glass told ABC News 4. "And some people have all four." At one point, the space even had a "pink bar," a type of establishment that allowed women to drink outside of the home, albeit in separate spaces from men.
The Tavern at Rainbow Row today
The Tavern at Rainbow Row has withstood the ups and downs of history, surviving wars, civil conflicts, and natural disasters (Charleston has both hurricanes and earthquakes). It has witnessed both political and cultural revolutions. Through it all, it's remained a constant presence in the city's ever-changing landscape. No visit to Charleston would be complete without a stop at this historic store that sits along Rainbow Row, a popular street famous for its collection of pastel-colored houses.
Although it can't be called a tavern anymore, the store still has a bar that offers a welcoming spot to meet up with friends or relax after sightseeing. It also houses a liquor store that specializes in rare and local liquors, wine, and beer. Impressively, the tavern's floor, ceiling, and brick walls are original from the 17th century. This speaks to the commitment that every owner has had to preserve the history of this special place; a commitment that current owner, Charleston Spirits, enthusiastically follows.
The Tavern at Rainbow Row is fairly young compared to international bars (Ireland boasts the world's oldest pub, which has been open since 900 A.D.!). Still, it's a unique landmark that carries the weight of U.S. history, and one that will hopefully continue to stand for many centuries to come.