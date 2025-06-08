The New York Restaurant Where George Washington Celebrated His Revolutionary Victory

Nestled on a corner in lower Manhattan's high-powered Financial District is a three-story brick building that's home to the oldest restaurant in New York. Established in 1762, Fraunces Tavern is not only older than the United States, it played a role in the new nation winning the Revolutionary War. George Washington celebrated the victory at the tavern after the war ended and said farewell there before returning home to Virginia.

The building (now a national landmark) was built in 1719 and had been, among other things, a private home and a boarding house before Samuel Fraunces bought it in 1762 and opened what soon became known as the Queen's Head Tavern. It became a prominent location in the revolutionary period, a place where many of the Founding Fathers gathered and the Sons of Liberty met as they planned their anti-British activities. It also served as a headquarters for Washington, who first visited the tavern in April 1776 and likely enjoyed wine there, considering he drank so much of it.

A celebration with Washington present was held at the tavern on November 25, 1783, Evacuation Day, when the last British soldiers in the country left from New York. Days later, on December 4, Washington thanked his officers and said goodbye to them in an emotional gathering, the most famous event in the tavern's long history. Today, a museum that opened after a 1907 building restoration is on the two top floors, and the Fraunces Tavern restaurant is on the ground floor.