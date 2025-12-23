Costco Frozen Breakfast Foods That Are Worth Buying, According To Reddit
Almost everyone has heard the saying, "Breakfast is the most important meal of the day." While the saying may have gained its popularity from marketing campaigns for cereal and bacon, we think everyone can agree that when you do eat breakfast, you want to start the day off on a good note. And what is even better than kicking off the day right with a delicious breakfast? When the effort required to make it is almost zero.
If you've been inside Costco, you know that the wholesale club has an expansive frozen food section. You'll find aisles upon aisles of freezers full of food, including a large number of breakfast options. That is why we decided to highlight the frozen breakfast food items that Costco members said were worth buying. From sweet to savory, we are sure there will be at least one item on this list that you'll want to try. If you want to learn more about how we picked the items on this list, visit the methodology slide at the end of the story.
Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich
One frozen breakfast food that receives lots of compliments and recommendations from shoppers is the Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich. It consists of a spiral butter croissant with applewood smoked bacon, egg, and cheese. The box of sandwiches comes in an eight-count and each sandwich comes individually wrapped.
Members in one Reddit discussion thoroughly enjoyed the breakfast sandwich and shared the different ways they cook it, with some using an air fryer and others a toaster or microwave. The Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich is one frozen Costco food that turns out perfectly in the air fryer, so keep that in mind when deciding how to best prepare it.
Some commenters called it a dupe of the double-smoked bacon sandwich from Starbucks, adding that it's more affordable as well. One Reddit reviewer even thought that the Kirkland sandwich was better than Starbucks' version. That isn't too shocking considering when we ranked fast food egg sandwiches from worst to best, the double-smoked bacon came in second to last. Members across multiple other Reddit threads listed the Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich as something they always buy and dubbed it delicious. One shopper even said that the sandwiches don't even make it to the freezer because of how quickly they eat them.
Kirkland Signature Egg Bites
One Kirkland Signature item that is a must-buy item for first time Costco customers is the sous vide egg bites, which come in two different types. The Uncured Bacon and Gouda Egg Bites have 17 grams of protein, and a version made with egg whites, roasted red pepper, and a cheese trio has 11 grams of protein per two-bite serving.
Both varieties are highly recommended by Costco members on Reddit. One Redditor praised them for being a fast and easy breakfast that freezes and air fries well. Throughout multiple threads, both flavors of the egg bites received equally positive reviews. They're as good as or better than the Starbucks version, according to many customers, who also comment on the cheaper price.
Most fans advised cooking the egg bites in the air fryer according to package instructions, for a crispy exterior and soft, fluffy interior. For anyone without an air fryer, Redditors also said they cook them in the toaster oven, flipping them over a minute before they're finished, or simply heat them in the microwave.
Red's Egg'Wiches
A unique breakfast sandwich option at Costco is the Red's Egg'Wich, which uses eggs instead of a bun for its turkey sausage sandwich. According to the packaging, the sandwiches are keto-friendly, gluten-free, and contain 17 grams of protein.
Customers on Reddit describe the Egg'Wich as delicious and easy to make. Many advise wrapping it in a wet paper towel and removing the cheese before cooking it for the instructed time. Then, to melt the cheese, put it back in the sandwich for the last 15 seconds of cook time. One member even said they were better than the Red's Breakfast Sandwiches.
Some commenters recommend adding ketchup and hot sauce, or stacking the Egg'Wich on a bagel or keto bread. Using it as the filling for a sandwich seems to be a common idea among customers, along with garnishes like spicy mayo and seasoning. Another customer described topping it with crushed avocado and Portuguese sausage.
Frozen fruit
For a sweet breakfast that is also light, Costco sells a variety of frozen fruit, including blueberries, strawberries, mango, pineapple, and a three berry blend. The latter is a Costco product that is made in the United States in Fairview, Oregon, by Townsend Farms. The company also sells an organic frozen fruit blend at the wholesale club, with four different fruits — blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries — called the Organic Berry Supreme.
Many members on Reddit said that they almost always have some of Costco's frozen fruit in their fridge so they can make smoothies. Some even shared their go-to smoothie recipe for others to try. Besides smoothies, Redditors also recommended using the fruit as a topping on Greek yogurt or for an açai bowl. Customers in one Reddit thread pointed out that not only is the frozen fruit worth the price for the amount you get, but it is also good quality — plus frozen fruit can be more nutritious than fresh, as it's frozen quickly after being picked, retaining its nutrients.
La Boulangerie Smoked Ham and Swiss Cheese Pockets
If you're not craving a breakfast sandwich or egg bites for breakfast, La Boulangerie's Smoked Ham and Swiss Cheese Pockets are another popular frozen food item from Costco you can try. They consist of smoked ham and Swiss cheese wrapped in flaky layers of buttery dough. They have 14 grams of protein and come in an eight-pack.
The croissants pop up multiple times in Reddit threads about must-have frozen items that customers consistently buy from Costco. One customer was surprised by how good they were, and many others agreed they were delicious, with one giving them a rating of 10 out of 10, which is fairly high praise for a frozen pastry. Most shoppers recommend cooking the ham and cheese croissants in the air fryer, though others bake them in the oven or heat them in the microwave and finish them off in the oven to fully melt the cheese and make them crisp.
Jimmy Dean Croissant or English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches
Besides the Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich and the Red's Egg'Wich, the Jimmy Dean Croissant and English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches are frequently recommended by customers. The Jimmy Dean Croissant Breakfast Sandwiches are made with sausage, egg, and cheese and come in a 12-count. Meanwhile, the Jimmy Dean English Muffin Delights consist of turkey sausage, egg white, and cheese, and also come in a 12-count.
Most members on Reddit seem to enjoy the English Muffin Delights, describing the sandwiches as having a great flavor they love. Although there were complaints about the English muffin being chewy, commenters explained that this can be easily remedied by wrapping it in a wet paper towel before heating it in the microwave. Some users recommend warming the English muffins in the toaster and heating the egg and sausage separately in the microwave. In addition, Jimmy Dean's croissant sandwich received high praise from customers, who described it as the best breakfast sandwich they had ever had.
Members in one Reddit discussion were very split about whether the Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich or the Jimmy Dean Croissant Breakfast Sandwich was better. Some Reddit users voted for the Jimmy Dean sandwiches, noting that they were also cheaper, while others thought the Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich had an edge and tasted better. There was even a commenter who said that their family alternates between the two breakfast sandwiches.
Frozen breakfast sausages
If you are looking to quickly add more protein to your breakfast or just want something easy to eat on the go, Costco sells a variety of frozen breakfast sausages. In fact, one member on Reddit said that they simply grab a handful on their way out the door in the morning. Another Reddit poster said the pork sausage patties are the ideal size to stack in a bagel or English muffin. Costco options include fully cooked chicken and pork sausage links as well as fully cooked pork sausage patties from Jones Dairy Farm, Amylu Chicken Breakfast Sausage Links, and Jimmy Dean Original Pork Sausage Patties.
Customer opinions across Reddit seem split on which of the options is superior. Almost every single type of frozen breakfast sausage has people raving about it and others who criticize it. The only one that seems to receive fairly negative reviews is the Amylu Chicken Breakfast Sausage Links. Commenters complained about finding bones in the sausages, the texture being terrible, and the flavor being bland or overpowered by herbs.
On the other hand, the option that appears to be consistently recommended and receives a lot of positive reviews is the frozen sausage from Jones Dairy Farm. Some members even celebrated when the Jones Dairy Farm Fully Cooked Pork Sausage Patties returned to Costco.
Eggland's Best Three Cheese Omelet
If you are craving eggs for breakfast but don't necessarily want egg bites or a breakfast sandwich that contains egg, Costco also sells frozen Eggland's Best Three Cheese Omelets. They come individually wrapped in an eight-count and have 15 grams of protein in each omelet. They are also a great source of Vitamins D, E, B12, B2, and B5.
The three cheese omelets were recommended by some members as being must-have frozen items from Costco. Customers on Reddit thoroughly enjoyed the omelets, describing them as fluffy, loaded with cheese, and delicious. Commenters in the discussion recommended topping the omelets with pico de gallo, avocado, and salsa, and noted that they make for a quick and easy bagel sandwich. Another member favorably compared the frozen breakfast item to a pan-cooked omelet and said that the three cheeses had very distinct and sharp flavors.
Red's Meat Lovers Breakfast Burrito
Another breakfast item from Red's recommended by Costco members is the Meat Lovers Breakfast Burritos. They are made with pork breakfast sausage, applewood smoked bacon, scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, and mozzarella cheese wrapped in a tortilla. The burritos have 15 grams of protein, and you'll get the best results if you cook them in the air fryer.
Members speak highly of the burrito's flavor, describing it as very tasty and one of the better breakfast burritos they've had. One Redditor described extra-flavorful cheeses, eggs with a fluffy texture, a decent amount of sausage, and a good balance of spice.
There were some complaints about the burritos exploding in the microwave, and people recommended wrapping them in a wet paper towel, decreasing the microwave's power, and letting them thaw before stabbing ventilation holes with a fork or knife so that the steam can escape. However, most customers follow package instructions and cook the burritos in the air fryer. According to one Reddit user, when the burritos are cooked in the air fryer, they're more similar to a chimichanga.
Jimmy Dean Meat Lovers Breakfast Bowls
In addition to its breakfast sandwiches, Jimmy Dean also has Meat Lovers Breakfast Bowls at Costco. The bowls are made with potatoes, sausage, eggs, cheddar cheese, and bacon. Each bowl has 23 grams of protein, and the wholesale club sells them in an eight-count package.
A customer on Reddit listed the breakfast bowls as one of the frozen items they get every time they visit, making it a regular meal in their rotation. In fact, a majority of members on Reddit give consistently positive reviews of the bowl. They say that the Meat Lovers Breakfast Bowls have a great flavor and are surprisingly good quality. One commenter described the sausage as well-seasoned, the bacon as tasty, the egg as fluffy, the potato as having an excellent texture, and the bowl as being sufficiently cheesy.
Some customers feel that the bowl wasn't filling enough and recommend adding more eggs and cheese to it. One person said that they separate the bowl between two tortillas to make easy breakfast burritos. Other Redditors advise adding hot sauce to the bowl in order to enhance the flavor and add a bit of a kick.
Veggie Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas
The Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas are another highly rated frozen breakfast food item that Costco sells. They are made with egg whites, spinach, tomatoes, onions, red bell peppers, and mozzarella cheese. The frittatas have 5 grams of protein each and come individually wrapped in a 20-count. These Veggies Made Great Frittatas are also allergy-friendly and are gluten-free, soy-free, peanut-free, and tree nut-free.
Members on Reddit absolutely rave about the frittatas, their flavor, and how quick and easy they are to make in the morning. One customer emphasized they're super tasty, adding that Costco should never get rid of them. Another Reddit user went as far as to say that they were better than the Starbucks egg bites, and said they eat them with Kirkland Signature Pita Bread for a perfect breakfast.
Multiple members recommend cooking the spinach egg white frittatas in the air fryer or toaster, with one adding that they cook them longer in order to make them crispier. Others recommend topping them with hot sauce or everything bagel seasoning. One customer took it even further and said they air-fry the frittatas wrapped in precooked bacon.
Tattooed Chef Organic Açai Bowl
Rounding out the list is a sweet frozen breakfast item that many members recommend. The Organic Açai Bowls by Tattooed Chef from Costco come in a six-count and are both gluten-free and vegan. Customers on Reddit really enjoy the flavor of the açai bowls and the fact that they are an easy breakfast option. The package recommends thawing the bowl for an hour before eating, so some Redditors advise using the defrost setting on the microwave or warming it for 50 seconds for convenience. Shoppers shared their excitement when the açai bowls returned to the wholesale club after they had disappeared from the store. One commenter even said that they stocked up.
The bowl already comes with coconut and granola toppings. In addition, members recommend a variety of ways to dress them up, such as by adding honey, granola, peanut butter, fresh fruit, Nutella, and Greek yogurt — just keep in mind that some customers find Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Nonfat Yogurt overrated. Overall, customers seem to enjoy these for breakfast and really any time of day.
Methodology
In order to determine which frozen breakfast food items are worth buying from Costco, we first searched for Reddit threads where members listed the frozen products they purchase from the wholesale club to start the day off right. We then went through and documented which foods consistently popped up throughout multiple discussions.
After that, we took those items and did some more in-depth research to see what shoppers had to say about their flavor and quality to ensure that they were truly worth buying. Based on our findings, we determined which frozen breakfast foods belonged on the list and which ones were better left off. In addition, we made sure to take note of the different ways that members advised cooking the items, as well as any recommendations they had for additions to enhance the flavor or make the product a little more filling.