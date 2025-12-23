Costco Frozen Breakfast Foods That Are Worth Buying, According To Reddit

Almost everyone has heard the saying, "Breakfast is the most important meal of the day." While the saying may have gained its popularity from marketing campaigns for cereal and bacon, we think everyone can agree that when you do eat breakfast, you want to start the day off on a good note. And what is even better than kicking off the day right with a delicious breakfast? When the effort required to make it is almost zero.

If you've been inside Costco, you know that the wholesale club has an expansive frozen food section. You'll find aisles upon aisles of freezers full of food, including a large number of breakfast options. That is why we decided to highlight the frozen breakfast food items that Costco members said were worth buying. From sweet to savory, we are sure there will be at least one item on this list that you'll want to try. If you want to learn more about how we picked the items on this list, visit the methodology slide at the end of the story.