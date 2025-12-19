America's First Pizza Restaurant Chain Is Still Slinging Slices — But Only In These 2 States
It's hard to imagine life without pizza, but it was a surprisingly recent reality in the United States. The history of pizza in America only dates back to the late 1800s, and pizza restaurant chains are an even more recent innovation. In fact, America's first pizza restaurant chain is younger than many Americans. Shakey's Pizza Parlor, the first pizza franchise in the U.S., opened its doors in Sacramento, California in 1954 and has been dishing out cheesy pies to hungry pizza lovers ever since.
The chain pioneered the now ubiquitous concept of a pizza franchise in America — in other words, Shakey's walked so that Pizza Hut, Papa John's, and other overpriced pizza chains could run. At the height of its stateside success, customers could enjoy Shakey's signature combination of crispy-thin crust pizza, fried chicken, draft beer, and live music at hundreds of locations across the country. Unfortunately, these days Shakey's is one of the old-school pizza chains that's practically disappeared. The franchise suffered several ill-fated ownership changes throughout the 1980s, and by the 1990s, the majority of Shakey's U.S. locations had closed. As of 2025, Shakey's Pizza Parlor has just 43 U.S. locations, 42 in California and one lone holdout in Washington state.
The future of Shakey's Pizza Parlor
Despite its American decline, Shakey's Pizza Parlor has been surprisingly successful on the other side of the Pacific Ocean. The chain has over 300 locations in the Philippines, where it has been operating since 1975, making it the Southeast Asian country's most popular pizza spot. Shakey's has expanded in the Asian market to open locations in Japan and Singapore, with menus including flavorful overlooked international pizza toppings like mackerel paste and fish flakes.
While Shakey's thin-crust pies, fried chicken, and spicy battered mojo potatoes are certainly tasty, what really makes the chain stand out from other American pizza chains (which aren't considered fast food) is its fun and family-friendly dine-in experience and relaxed vibes. Many harbor fond childhood memories of lively nights spent at Shakey's, participating in sing-alongs, watching cartoons, and playing arcade games. Luckily for nostalgic Shakey's Pizza Parlor fans stateside, it seems the franchise isn't going anywhere — and may even be making a comeback. In November of 2025, the chain reopened its flagship location in Culver City, California, complete with '80s music, retro decor, and a classic arcade. If you find yourself near a Shakey's Pizza Parlor outpost in California or Washington, it's well worth stopping for a slice of nostalgia at America's original pizza chain.