America's First Pizza Restaurant Chain Is Still Slinging Slices — But Only In These 2 States

It's hard to imagine life without pizza, but it was a surprisingly recent reality in the United States. The history of pizza in America only dates back to the late 1800s, and pizza restaurant chains are an even more recent innovation. In fact, America's first pizza restaurant chain is younger than many Americans. Shakey's Pizza Parlor, the first pizza franchise in the U.S., opened its doors in Sacramento, California in 1954 and has been dishing out cheesy pies to hungry pizza lovers ever since.

The chain pioneered the now ubiquitous concept of a pizza franchise in America — in other words, Shakey's walked so that Pizza Hut, Papa John's, and other overpriced pizza chains could run. At the height of its stateside success, customers could enjoy Shakey's signature combination of crispy-thin crust pizza, fried chicken, draft beer, and live music at hundreds of locations across the country. Unfortunately, these days Shakey's is one of the old-school pizza chains that's practically disappeared. The franchise suffered several ill-fated ownership changes throughout the 1980s, and by the 1990s, the majority of Shakey's U.S. locations had closed. As of 2025, Shakey's Pizza Parlor has just 43 U.S. locations, 42 in California and one lone holdout in Washington state.