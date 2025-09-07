Old-School Pizza Chains That Quietly Disappeared

From its Mediterranean connection to pita bread to the arrival of fresh tomatoes to Naples, Italy, in 1760, which transformed pizza forever, pizza's history stretches way back, just like the dough used to make it. Pizza, one of America's most beloved dishes took a while to get here. It's said that Italy's Queen Margherita gave her name to the Margherita pizza, resembling the Italian flag with basil, red sauce, and cheese, during a trip to the city in 1889. Around the same time, homemade pizzas started gaining popularity among Italian communities in places like New Jersey and New York. People were beginning to fall in love with 'za, and it didn't take long for America's first pizzeria, Lombardi's, to open up its doors in Little Italy, New York, in 1905.

Just like old-school breakfast chains, the meteoric rise of the pizza chain happened after World War II, when people had more expendable cash for eating out and were willing to try new cuisine. Shakey's Pizza, Pizza Hut, and Little Caesars all came on the scene in the '50s, but they haven't all been able to navigate rising costs, increased competition, and other issues to remain on everybody's speed dial today.

While you can still get pizza from Lombardi's in Little Italy to this day, many old-school pizza chains have come and gone in the meantime. Here's a roundup of old-school pizza chains that went from slinging dough to shutting up shop.