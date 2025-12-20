The Biggest Mistakes People Make When Using Bay Leaves

Bay leaves are aromatic, sturdy herbs with a long and legendary history, linked to everything from the Olympics to witchcraft. The leaves, which have a leathery texture with pointed tips, were once woven together to create wreaths for Olympic champions in Ancient Greece. The Ancient Greeks also believed that bay laurel trees protected against evil and lightning, among other unsavory things.

When it comes to kitchen uses, uniquely flavored bay leaves are most often found in soups and stews, but are removed before consuming due to their stiffness and sharp edges. Bay leaves have both an herbal and slightly floral flavor, with hints of mint. But despite their widespread popularity, bay leaves are often misunderstood by home cooks.

If you've ever wondered about the purpose of using bay leaves in your cooking, you're not alone. There are two main types of culinary bay leaves. Turkish bay leaves are the most common and have a slightly less intense flavor than the California variety, which has a more potent flavor. If you purchase fresh bay leaves, they are most likely the California variety, while Turkish bay leaves are typically sold dry. Bay leaves don't soften much as they cook, so they are ideal for braising and simmering. While the popular herb is generally easy to use, there are a few mistakes to avoid when using it.