Is It Dangerous To Eat Bay Leaves?

When I was a kid, my mom would tell my sister and me to be careful to pick out any bay leaves from whatever pot of minestrone or tomato sauce she was ladling out. "They'll stick to the sides of your stomach," she said. "They might form a tumor." Others may have heard other such anti-bay leaf propaganda from their parents, who might have learned it from theirs — generations believing that bay leaves are toxic, cancerous, and definitely something you shouldn't put in your mouth, let alone your stomach.

God bless the elders, but with the benefit of hindsight we can say with certainty: That was all nonsense. Thick and green with a mild, herby aroma, bay leaves don't exactly taste like much if you bite into one. They're a bit on the chewy side so choking could, theoretically, be a hazard. But that's about the extent of the harm this particular herb presents to you. Otherwise, it's totally nontoxic.

Most bay leaves on the market today come from the bay laurel tree, which is native to the Mediterranean. One reason for the leaves' bad reputation may have something to do with the similar-sounding (and extremely beautiful) mountain laurel, a North American native that is poisonous as all get-out — leaves, roots, fruits, the whole thing. Despite its name, the mountain laurel belongs to an entirely different family of plants than most other laurels — including the harmless bay laurel.