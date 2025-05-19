Keep Weevils Out Of Your Flour With This Common Herb

If your pantry is stocked with goods like flour, rice, or dried pasta, chances are you've had to throw out a bag or two due to weevils. These little creatures (also known as flour bugs), grow and feed on crops like grains and legumes. They might find their way into your pantry through the windows or cracks, but there's also a possibility that you've already brought them (or some unhatched eggs) home with you when you bought your dried goods. Unfortunately for us, weevils are particularly fond of slightly damp grains, which makes an opened bag of flour in your pantry the perfect breeding ground. Luckily, there's one herb that these bugs seem to hate. Bay leaves.

You might not believe in cooking with bay leaves, but putting them in your flour is a great way to repel weevils. This herb contains eucalyptol, which has a scent that works as a natural insect repellent. Make sure you're replacing the bay leaves each month, as this will keep the fragrance strong enough to effectively keep weevils and other pests out. If you're worried about your flour taking on a subtle bay leaf flavor or scent, you can also place the leaves around the bag instead of inside. This trick also works for any other foods that weevils love like corn or cereal.