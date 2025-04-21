Here's How You Should Store Dried Pasta When The Box Isn't Cutting It

Dried pasta is humble. It's reliable. It's always there for you at 9 p.m. when dinner ambition has left the building. But have you ever opened a box of bronze-cut bucatini, used two-thirds, then shoved it back into the pantry, only to rediscover it months later ... with some friendly pantry weevils? While dried pasta is one of the least fussy foods out there, storing it correctly can make it last longer, help your pantry look more put-together, and, mostly importantly, keep your kitchen bug-free. First things first: Don't beat yourself up about the carb-loving bugs. It's not because you have a dirty kitchen; rather, they were already present in the packaging at the warehouse or grocery store and just came along for the ride. But they're certainly a reason to keep dried pasta and other grains securely stored.

The great news is that, besides bugs, dried pasta can last up to two years, as long as it stays away from moisture, heat, and sunlight. This means your pantry, a cupboard, or literally any shelf not near your stove is fair game. Keeping your dried pasta in a cool, dry, dark place is food storage step one. Step two is to ditch the original packaging. The box or bag it came in technically works, but it's floppy. It spills. It never reseals right. Worst of all, most pantry bugs can eat right through a plastic bag or cardboard box. If you're serious about protecting pasta, it's time to upgrade.