Bay Leaves Serve A Bigger Purpose In Your Kitchen Than Adding Flavor To Soup

Although it is a commonly-held belief that they are toxic when consumed, bay leaves are not at all harmful if eaten; they just taste really, really strong and overpower food flavors sometimes, especially when fresh. But medically speaking, they've got a lot of potential. One 2023 study by Chemical and Biological Technologies in Agriculture even found that bay leaf oil may hinder the growth of certain cancer cells.

But if you want something a little closer to home, bay leaves might also act as a surprisingly effective form of pest repellent. If you're finding that weevils or other insects have taken a liking to your grains, then slipping some bay leaves into your pantry or even directly into a bag of flour could be a method of keeping them away. This trick has been around for quite a while and even has some scientific backing; in fact, a Journal of Stored Products Research from 1986 found that when compounds from crushed bay leaves were added to wheat flour, insects tended to stay far away.

More recently, a 2018 study published in the Journal of Applied and Natural Science specifically took a look at just how bay leaf essential oil worked. Researchers were able to extract the oils from crushed and powdered bay leaves, separating it into a handful of chemical compounds. At certain concentrations, those compounds were found to act as repellents for red rust flour beetles. And sure, your everyday homeowner might not be extracting bay leaf essential oils themselves, but this little herb does seem to have a hidden pest repelling superpower.