Bodega Sandwiches In NYC You Need To Try At Least Once

There are many things you can do in New York City. Tourists have their to-do lists, natives have their recommendations, transplants have both. And yes, you can come for the world-class art, the lights of Broadway, the famous architecture, the sea of sports, or just the fascinating frenzy of its unique and diverse collection of humanity. You can also forget about all that and just eat your way through the City That Never Sleeps. And if you're not making time (or devoting entire trips) to bodega food specifically, you're missing out on something that's a part of the Big Apple's fabric.

From Uptown Manhattan to brownstone Brooklyn, from the deeps of the Bronx to the far reaches of Staten Island, from Queens to, well, Queens, there is a cornucopia of low-fi deli eats both celebrated and under-the-radar. Acknowledging the New York City classics like chopped cheese or a BEC (Bobby Flay's favorite late night snack) but going well beyond, here are some of the bodega sandwiches you need to try at least once in your life.