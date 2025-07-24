How To Eat Pho So You Don't Look Like A Total Newbie

Pho restaurants have become a fixture of the American dining scene since their Stateside debut in the 1970s. Some, like New Hampshire's notorious Pho Keene Great, have gained fame for their punny names, while one chain (Pho 75) was endorsed by Anthony Bourdain as providing a great hangover cure. On the whole, though, the main reason why pho shops thrive a half-century after being introduced to our shores is because pho tastes phenomenal. But if you're a first-time diner, the pho experience can be a bit hard to figure out.

You not only have to decode the menu, but once the pho arrives in a great big bowl, it's typically accompanied by a spoon, a pair of chopsticks, and a bunch of different garnishes and condiments. What should you grab first? According to Bryan Quoc Le, food scientist, author, and principal food consultant at Mendocino Food Consulting, you should always start with the spoon.

"It's best to try the broth as it is without any noodles or seasonings," he tells The Takeout. "This gives you an impression of what the flavor profile is and if it requires any changes." He also notes that while the broth's flavor profile is best when it's first served, it will inevitably cool off a bit as you work through the massive bowl. So don't hesitate or wait to finish your appetizers; instead, dig right in.