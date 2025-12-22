The Type Of Fine Cuisine Frank Sinatra Didn't Have The Patience For

Frank Sinatra was a man who knew what he liked and, despite a touring schedule that saw him frequently on the road, he knew how to get his favorites in any circumstances. For example, while he was touring, he was able to request that his dressing room be stocked with a variety of essentials, including his favorite liquors, lozenges to keep his voice limber, a piano to practice on, and a tray of his favorite deli sandwiches for quick snacking. Sinatra's favorite breakfast was surprisingly humble, and when he wanted something heartier, he would grab steak pizzaiola from a vintage Las Vegas steakhouse or order delivery from Patsy's — even if he was states away from the New York location.

While Sinatra wasn't a fan of nouvelle cuisine, Theo Schoenegger — who first cooked for Sinatra at the former San Domenico in New York — says he doesn't remember Sinatra as a picky eater per se. He says that while Sinatra had specific favorites and wasn't interested in ultra-light, ultra-refined modern cuisine, he was happy to enjoy the food he was served. "[W]hatever I made for him, I mean, he so appreciated," Schoenegger said in the Tasting Table interview.

Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and The Takeout.