The Type Of Fine Cuisine Frank Sinatra Didn't Have The Patience For
Frank Sinatra, the singer, was iconic, and Frank Sinatra, the movie actor, was a versatile charmer, but have you heard of Frank Sinatra, the food critic? The star known for songs like "Come Fly With Me" and films like "Guys and Dolls" had some very specific preferences when it came to food and drink, from one of Sinatra's favorite Italian dishes, veal Milanese, to a sweet citrusy dessert from Patsy's Italian Restaurant of New York and a dry martini served on the rocks. But when it came to fine dining, nouvelle cuisine did not meet the approval of Ol' Blue Eyes.
Theo Schoenegger, the executive chef at Sinatra's restaurant in Las Vegas, shared in an exclusive tell-all what it was like to cook for Frank Sinatra — and how the celebrity didn't "have the patience" for nouvelle cuisine, which came to global attention in the mid- to late-20th century. This modernist take on classical French cooking emphasizes light dishes with elaborate presentation, and was at odds with Sinatra's preferences for hearty portions of Italian and American comfort-food classics.
Sinatra was a man who knew what he liked
Frank Sinatra was a man who knew what he liked and, despite a touring schedule that saw him frequently on the road, he knew how to get his favorites in any circumstances. For example, while he was touring, he was able to request that his dressing room be stocked with a variety of essentials, including his favorite liquors, lozenges to keep his voice limber, a piano to practice on, and a tray of his favorite deli sandwiches for quick snacking. Sinatra's favorite breakfast was surprisingly humble, and when he wanted something heartier, he would grab steak pizzaiola from a vintage Las Vegas steakhouse or order delivery from Patsy's — even if he was states away from the New York location.
While Sinatra wasn't a fan of nouvelle cuisine, Theo Schoenegger — who first cooked for Sinatra at the former San Domenico in New York — says he doesn't remember Sinatra as a picky eater per se. He says that while Sinatra had specific favorites and wasn't interested in ultra-light, ultra-refined modern cuisine, he was happy to enjoy the food he was served. "[W]hatever I made for him, I mean, he so appreciated," Schoenegger said in the Tasting Table interview.
