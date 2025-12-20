The Countries With The Cheapest (And Most Expensive) McDonald's Prices

It's no secret that McDonald's prices have been surging in recent years. If you're struggling to stomach the ever-changing cost of McDonald's in the United States, you might find some solace in the fast food chain's international prices. According to the Big Mac Index, a price index that monitors the average price of McDonald's signature burger in over 70 countries across the globe, the country with the cheapest McDonald's prices in 2025 is Taiwan, where a Big Mac costs the equivalent of $2.38. It's one of seven nations that offer the chain's signature cheeseburger for less than $3, alongside Indonesia, India, the Philippines, Ukraine, South Africa, and Egypt. Notably, 10 of the 15 cheapest countries in which to buy a Big Mac are located in Asia.

If these enviable McDonald's prices have you feeling salty, keep in mind that it could be worse. The world's most expensive Big Macs are found in Switzerland, where the classic burger will set you back a whopping $7.99, nearly 40% more than what you'll pay in the U.S. The chocolate-loving Alpine country is followed by Argentina, Uruguay, Norway, and Costa Rica. The United States falls in sixth place, with an average Big Mac price of $5.79. It's worth noting that the Big Mac Index is based on average costs, but McDonald's prices can vary widely within a country — for example, one of the most expensive McDonald's in the U.S., in Darien, Connecticut, charges over $10 for one Big Mac.