For The Easiest Pancake Ever, Grab This Unexpected Kitchen Appliance

Fluffy pancakes for breakfast? Yes, please. Waking up early to make them? No, thank you. It might only take three ingredients to whip up morning pancakes, but babysitting them over the stove with sleep still in your eyes isn't a task many folks look forward to. Thankfully, there's an easier way to get your breakfast on. While there are a few foods that don't belong in a slow cooker, surprisingly, flapjacks aren't one of them.

That's right, you can enjoy a delightful pancake breakfast smothered in the best maple syrup money can buy straight out of everyone's favorite kitchen appliance. Just make your batter as you normally would, whether that means following the directions on a boxed mix or whisking it up from scratch. Generously oil the inside of your crock, pour in the batter, and turn the appliance on high. In one to two hours (depending on your batter recipe and the nuances of your slow cooker), fluffy, golden-brown pancakes will be ready to eat. You can check that they're done using the toothpick test.

Mind you, these pancakes won't look exactly like they do when they arrive at your table at your local diner. They will be thicker, and you'll be enjoying a slice or rectangle of pancake rather than a perfect circle (depending on how you cut the cake from the slow cooker). But after a few minutes of mixing your batter and tossing it in the appliance, your work is done.