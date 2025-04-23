Say Goodbye To Boring Pancakes With This Simple Swap

This isn't gonna be another one of those mornings where you phone-in meh griddlecakes and cover up the chewy cardboardiness with a low-key gallon of syrup. Say buh-bye to boring pancakes for good, and crank breakfast up to an eleven by swapping in a drink you might already have in your fridge: chocolate milk. [Insert Kip Dynamite's "Yesss."]

Before you go pouring chocolate milk straight onto your short stack, there's a little bit of pajamas-level strategy involved. Chocolate milk serves up a 1:1 substitute for the milk called for in any recipe for fluffy pancakes — or even your favorite boxed mix. You can boost the flavor even more by adding a little cocoa powder to the mix, or go full death by chocolate by topping everything off with chocolate pancake syrup, chocolate whipped topping, and a generous sprinkle of chocolate chips. For complementary, non-chocolate add-ons, you can go for fresh berries, peanut butter, bananas and nuts, or big hot cocoa marshmallow energy.

A quick word of advice: Keep the chocolate milk in a glass on the side if you're working with buttermilk pancakes. Unlike standard cow's milk, buttermilk pulls double-duty by adding flavor and fluffiness to your pancakes, so eliminating it — even in the name of sweet, delicious chocolate — will impact the structure ... and nobody wants a pile of flat-jacks with their morning coffee.