Nesquik's New Dessert Milk Collaboration Just Makes Sense

Nothing goes together like milk and cookies — and Nestlé-owned chocolate milk juggernaut Nesquik knows it. The brand is teaming up with another Nestlé icon, Toll House, to release Chocolate Chip Cookie Milk. The drink packs a protein punch, too, at 14 grams per bottle.

Snack food influencer Mark Vayntraub, known as @markie_devo on Instagram, broke the news on Monday. Vayntraub's shtick is spilling the news on hot new snack food releases before they drop. Historically, the former grocery store manager has used sneaky sources to sniff out releases, but this time he got the news straight from Nestlé. According to Vayntraub, the new drink will be available in January 2025 and "tastes like fresh Nestle Toll House Cookies."

Vayntraub noted that the release was a 7Eleven exclusive — at least for the time being. "Not sure if other stores will get it after," he added. "I'll update as news comes my way." One commenter added, "it will probably be at Speedway as well since 7-Eleven owns Speedway."