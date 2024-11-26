Nesquik's New Dessert Milk Collaboration Just Makes Sense
Nothing goes together like milk and cookies — and Nestlé-owned chocolate milk juggernaut Nesquik knows it. The brand is teaming up with another Nestlé icon, Toll House, to release Chocolate Chip Cookie Milk. The drink packs a protein punch, too, at 14 grams per bottle.
Snack food influencer Mark Vayntraub, known as @markie_devo on Instagram, broke the news on Monday. Vayntraub's shtick is spilling the news on hot new snack food releases before they drop. Historically, the former grocery store manager has used sneaky sources to sniff out releases, but this time he got the news straight from Nestlé. According to Vayntraub, the new drink will be available in January 2025 and "tastes like fresh Nestle Toll House Cookies."
Vayntraub noted that the release was a 7Eleven exclusive — at least for the time being. "Not sure if other stores will get it after," he added. "I'll update as news comes my way." One commenter added, "it will probably be at Speedway as well since 7-Eleven owns Speedway."
Is the Nesquik X Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Milk any good?
It's certainly a classic combo — so much so that it's almost surprising that Nesquik hasn't released a milk-and-cookies product before. The brand has experimented with a wide variety of flavor combos over the years, from banana to cinnamon. (There's even a popular Southeast Asian Nesquik alternative called Milo made by Nestlé.) But cookie fans are ready to double down. "Still gonna dip cookies in it," one commenter said. But can Nesquik pull off the iconic cookie flavor? Commenters seemed to think so. "I am totally here for this one," read one comment. "Gonna be fire," read another.
If you still prefer the classic chocolate powder, though, you're in luck — the classic formula is still on the shelves. Nesquik powder is surprisingly useful in the kitchen beyond just making chocolate milk. That is, when our inner child hasn't regressed to eating Nesquik powder by itself. Nesquik updated the formula in 2020, but customers griped about a grainy texture. In 2024, the brand apologized to customers and brought the old formula back. "The change has not been popular with consumers and we have listened to their feedback," explained a spokesperson. As for fans' response to the chocolate chip cookie flavor? Time will tell.