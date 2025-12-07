Before You Clean Your Kitchen With Vinegar, Infuse It With This Comforting Spice

Vinegar isn't just for shaking up homemade salad dressings and cooking perfect rice. In addition to its myriad culinary applications, the acidic kitchen staple is also a cleaning powerhouse, perfect for everything from deodorizing smelly sinks to effortlessly cleaning dishwashers. Vinegar is a fabulously versatile, cheap, and natural alternative to store-bought cleaning products. Slightly less fabulous? Vinegar-based cleaning solutions tend to leave your kitchen reeking of, well, vinegar for hours afterwards.

While the pungent smell of vinegar is certainly preferable to the funky dishwasher odors that it vanquishes, it's not exactly homey and comforting. Luckily, you can effectively cover up the harsh odor by first infusing the vinegar with a warm spice you probably already have in your pantry: cinnamon. The pleasantly woody aroma of this beloved spice is the perfect foil for the pungent vinegar odor. Plus, the comforting scent of cinnamon is widely popular and tends to bring to mind sweet memories of holiday baking and warm, gooey cinnamon rolls.