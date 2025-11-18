11 Mistakes You Are Making With Homemade Cinnamon Rolls

You've finally cleared your schedule, tied that apron around your waist, and announced optimistically to the universe, "Today, I make homemade cinnamon rolls!" You already deserve a trophy. A little advice? You may want to add a crash helmet to your baking attire, because diving into from-scratch cinnamon rolls is a battlefield of butter and a roller coaster of emotions. It's not for the faint of heart. Just like any battle, glory awaits those who prevail, but to do so, you must bypass approximately one bazillion ways to accidentally sabotage yourself.

You'll find yourself facing the dough that mysteriously refuses to rise, the filling that somehow shrinks in volume like Alice in Wonderland taking a bite of the "Eat Me" candy, and those tear-inducing moments when your cinnamon roll spirals look less like bakery perfection and more like sad little pastry snails. Embarking on this journey is a commitment that will test your patience. But breathe deep. You're in the right place. To guide us through the minefield, we enlisted expert and true dough whisperer Amy Lund.

Amy is the baker extraordinaire behind the aptly named Dough Lady, a bakery built entirely on crafting some of the best cinnamon rolls in the U.S. This Dough Lady knows her stuff, as her TikTok page shows, so we're stepping aside and letting her school us. Here are the 11 mistakes you're making with homemade cinnamon rolls, and how to dodge every last one like the pastry-savvy champion you are — or will be, by gosh!