Mistakes Beginners Make When Baking With Yeast, According To Baking Experts

The mistakes beginners make when baking with yeast are plentiful, but that's to be expected. After all, with all of the steps involved and the finicky nature of dough-making, one might be tempted to throw in the towel and leave yeasted dough baking to the professionals. We hear you.

Thankfully, we've got a crew of culinary pros ready to give you the 4-1-1 on everything you need to know about baking with yeast. Yeast is a living microorganism that can produce carbon dioxide when combined with the right environment and proper baking techniques. As such, baking with yeast can be difficult as different types of yeast call for diverse procedures.

That's why our team of experts are providing tried-and-tested remedies to get you that much closer to baking near-flawless bread and cakes. With tips that include how to store yeast, what pan to use, correct water temperatures, recipe adjustments, and more, you'll be that much closer to approaching your next baking expedition with confidence. Stick around as we uncover the most common mistakes beginners make when baking with yeast along with how to remediate them.