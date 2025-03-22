The Secret To Cleaning Smelly Sinks Is Already In Your Pantry

Does your sink stink? While this may sound like the lead-in to an hour-long infomercial about a miracle gizmo called the DeStinkerator 3K, we're not actually here to sell you any snake oil. Smelly sinks can happen to the best of us, and they may be caused by problems ranging from trapped sewer gas to leaky pipes to bacteria growing in the drains.

While more severe issues might require the intervention of a plumber, simple sink stinks can be dealt with by the application of a product you probably already have on hand: vinegar. All you need to do is boil a few cups of the stuff, then pour about half of it down the drain. Run some cold water to wash away any trapped gunk that may be causing the odor problem, then finish up with the rest of the hot vinegar.

As to what type of to use, your most economical option for cleaning vinegar as opposed to cooking vinegar is likely to be the distilled white kind (which also works wonders for making homemade pickles, incidentally). Still, there are some folks who swear by using apple cider vinegar for baking, drinking, and treating whatever ails them as well as for cleaning, too. While it tends to cost quite a bit more than distilled white vinegar, if you prefer its slightly apple-y smell, you can certainly use it if you wish. You could even use wine or balsamic vinegar if you're feeling extravagant, since pretty much all vinegars can deodorize due to the acetic acid they contain.