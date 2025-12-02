The Biggest Mistakes People Make With Cutting Boards

One of the most basic tools in every modern kitchen has to be the humble cutting board. It has been a cooking essential for centuries, evolving from the carved stone surfaces used by the Romans and Greeks, to the wooden chopping boards that became commonplace in the Middle Ages. Today, cutting boards come in many avatars, made from a variety of materials, including different woods and plastics.

Commonplace as they are, there are many ways in which cutting boards are misused, mainly because home cooks do not know better. From using the same board for different foods to choosing ones that look good but are impractical, neglecting basic hygiene, and not sanitizing your board — the list of mistakes made is a long one. Many of these errors stem from ignorance, but some arise from a more casual approach to kitchen work. These blunders can have grave consequences that include serious health risks, including the risk of injury. Rectifying these mistakes thankfully is not difficult but more a matter of forming new and healthier habits that will stand you in good stead going forward. Not remedying them may run the risk of a quick trip to the ER, so pay heed.