Here's Why You Should Be Oiling Your Wooden Cutting Boards

Your wooden cutting board is one of the unsung heroes of the kitchen. (Besides, if you're worried about microplastics, they're your best bet.) In fact, you probably use it every time you cook, since most meals involve at least a little bit of chopping. So you're going to want to give your cutting board a little bit of tender loving care now and again, just so you get the most mileage out of it. That means you should be applying oil to your cutting board regularly — that will ensure that it won't crack or warp in the long run, adding years to its lifetime in your kitchen.

First off, some general tips: Don't ever, ever, put your wooden cutting board in the dishwasher. Since wood is moisture and heat sensitive, you run the serious risk of it warping after doing so. Instead, hand wash it with warm soapy water. I know it's tedious, but we all know that doesn't take more than a few moments to do, so just stick to it. And in terms of oiling frequency, this depends on how often you use your cutting board. If yours gets regular use, one to two times a month is good, but if it's a cutting board you don't use nearly as much, you can probably get away with oiling it just a few times a year.