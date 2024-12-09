Here's Why You Should Be Oiling Your Wooden Cutting Boards
Your wooden cutting board is one of the unsung heroes of the kitchen. (Besides, if you're worried about microplastics, they're your best bet.) In fact, you probably use it every time you cook, since most meals involve at least a little bit of chopping. So you're going to want to give your cutting board a little bit of tender loving care now and again, just so you get the most mileage out of it. That means you should be applying oil to your cutting board regularly — that will ensure that it won't crack or warp in the long run, adding years to its lifetime in your kitchen.
First off, some general tips: Don't ever, ever, put your wooden cutting board in the dishwasher. Since wood is moisture and heat sensitive, you run the serious risk of it warping after doing so. Instead, hand wash it with warm soapy water. I know it's tedious, but we all know that doesn't take more than a few moments to do, so just stick to it. And in terms of oiling frequency, this depends on how often you use your cutting board. If yours gets regular use, one to two times a month is good, but if it's a cutting board you don't use nearly as much, you can probably get away with oiling it just a few times a year.
Here's how to oil your wooden cutting board
First off, you'll want to purchase some food grade mineral oil. This distinction is important, because that means this mineral oil meets safety standards for food contact, and unlike organic oils, it won't go rancid. In order to oil your cutting board, you'll want to start by washing and drying it completely first. Just to be safe, it's easiest if you wash it and let it dry overnight before oiling it.
Then you simply need to apply a regular but generous amount of oil over your board (including the sides and inside any grooves) and let it sit for three hours or more (again, overnight is best), just to ensure that the oil has been absorbed into the wood. Any extra residue can be wiped off the next day.
There is one next step, however: waxing. Applying a coat of wax will help seal the oil into the wood. You'll want a food grade wax, and you'll need to apply a thin layer all over the board. Let it rest for 15 to 20 minutes, buff it real quick, and you're good to go. Go through these steps regularly, and your cutting board will continue to be your pal for a long, long, time.