The Dangerous Reasons You Should Never Use A Glass Cutting Board

Glass cutting boards may have aesthetic appeal, but their look is far outweighed by the number of problems and outright dangers they pose to users in kitchens. You may think that a glass board is easier to use and clean than a wood cutting board, but the opposite is actually true: Wood boards can handle more wear, are far easier to keep free of bacteria, and won't damage your kitchen tools in the same way as a glass board. There are so many reasons to avoid using glass cutting boards, but for the sake of space and time, I'll give three.

For starters, glass cutting boards have a slick surface, making it more likely that items you cut, from meat to vegetables, can slip away from your control and drastically increase your chances of serious injury. Also, glass cutting boards dull knives; every strike of your knife on the board blunts its edge because of its hard surface (the technical term is "rounding"), and if you're using a glass board, you'll need to sharpen your knives more often than the recommended twice-a-year schedule. A dull blade also poses its own dangers: They require more pressure to cut items, which increases the chance that it will slip and cause injury.

The final reason is that glass, even good tempered glass, can chip and shatter, and there is the chance that fragments can enter the food you're cutting and be consumed. It goes without saying that eating glass is extremely dangerous, as it can damage your mouth, throat, stomach, and GI tract. Frankly, it's best to avoid using glass cutting boards altogether.