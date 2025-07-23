Your Cutting Board Might Be Dirtier Than Your Toilet

From the time we were kids, we were taught that germs are everywhere. However, while they may be ubiquitous, some places have them in far greater numbers than others. When talking about our homes, it's easy to assume that the toilet harbors the most microbes, since it's where we conduct our personal business. But you may be surprised that your trusty cutting board in the kitchen actually holds way more germs than your toilet.

In an interview with CNN, microbiologist Charles Gerba, also known as "Dr. Germ," says our toilets may actually be cleaner than our cutting boards. "Recent surveys of homes found more fecal bacteria on a cutting board in the average home than a toilet seat," he said, adding, "It's actually safer to make your sandwich on a toilet seat than a cutting board."

Cutting boards are among the must-have items in every home kitchen. After all, almost every type of meal prep requires cutting, slicing, and chopping ingredients in one way or another. However, the sad reality is that we often clean our toilets more thoroughly than our cutting boards. Sure, we wash them after every use, but we don't really pay attention to how clean they should be.

We also tend to use only one board for slicing everything — from raw meats to seafood and vegetables. Thus, while our toilets get a weekly bleach treatment, our cutting boards might be a quiet breeding ground for disease-causing germs.