Is Your Plastic Cutting Board Making You Sick?

Microplastics have been a hot topic for years now. Because they seem to contaminate everything we touch, many of us wonder whether we can really avoid eating or drinking microplastics entirely. Turns out, the best we can do is to try and limit the microplastics that enter our bodies when possible, which means reevaluating everything — starting with your plastic cutting board. A 2023 study published in the National Library of Medicine showed plastic cutting boards to be a significant source of microplastics.

Two different types of cutting board materials, polyethylene and polypropylene, are the major culprits. When you cut food on a plastic cutting board, small pieces of the plastic material are dug up by the knife blade which can then stick to whatever food is being prepared. Plastic cutting boards are convenient and generally considered easier to clean than other cutting board materials, but microplastics can invade our stomachs, bloodstream, lungs, and even the placenta to wreak slow havoc on our bodies. If you've been wondering when to throw out your cutting board, now is the time. The impact of these plastics on humans can vary greatly depending on the amount, size, shape, and type of plastic in the body. A study done by the Environmental Health Nanoscience Laboratory at Harvard shows that microplastics can cause oxidative damage, DNA damage, and increase the risk of cancer.