These States Have Cornered The Market When It Comes To Producing A Specific Food

The United States is a giant country in every sense of the word. It occupies a great deal of land — most of which is used for farming, grazing, and industrial facilities that feed the nation's substantial population of more than 320 million people; plus plenty more millions around the world. The U.S. is so vast that it spans numerous climates and biomes, and all have proven ideal conditions for the growth, cultivation, and manufacturing of a disparate number of foods. There are so many crops and raw materials in the U.S. that each one uniquely helps support the economy of its individual state.

As such, most states have grown — through luck, hard work, and history — to be the country's number-one producer of a particular food item. Dozens of industries in nearly all 50 states are inexorably linked with a particular cash crop or factory-based food, and each state comes out untouchable in terms of sheer numbers produced. Only Connecticut, Delaware (No. 2 in lima beans), Nevada, New Hampshire, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wyoming aren't a clear No. 1 in their industries. Here then are the rest of the states; and what foods they're the absolute tops in.