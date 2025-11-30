These States Have Cornered The Market When It Comes To Producing A Specific Food
The United States is a giant country in every sense of the word. It occupies a great deal of land — most of which is used for farming, grazing, and industrial facilities that feed the nation's substantial population of more than 320 million people; plus plenty more millions around the world. The U.S. is so vast that it spans numerous climates and biomes, and all have proven ideal conditions for the growth, cultivation, and manufacturing of a disparate number of foods. There are so many crops and raw materials in the U.S. that each one uniquely helps support the economy of its individual state.
As such, most states have grown — through luck, hard work, and history — to be the country's number-one producer of a particular food item. Dozens of industries in nearly all 50 states are inexorably linked with a particular cash crop or factory-based food, and each state comes out untouchable in terms of sheer numbers produced. Only Connecticut, Delaware (No. 2 in lima beans), Nevada, New Hampshire, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wyoming aren't a clear No. 1 in their industries. Here then are the rest of the states; and what foods they're the absolute tops in.
Alabama - peanuts
Of the four most readily available peanut varieties, Runner peanuts are produced in the U.S. in far greater numbers than Valencia, Virginia, or Spanish. About 80% of American peanuts are Runners, and most all of them come from Alabama. The state's 900 peanut farms — in a 100-mile area surrounding Dothan — grow 400 million pounds of peanuts a year; much of which goes into making both crunchy and smooth peanut butter.
Alaska - wild-caught fish
There are around 1.5 million square miles of fishable, icy waters all around Alaska, and they're full of seafood and shellfish. Just over half of all fish caught or harvested in the United States come from Alaskan waters. Among the fish brought in by Alaskan fisheries: halibut, herring, pollock, rockfish, and salmon; which is quite possibly nature's perfect fish.
Arizona - winter lettuce
Arizona's fiery climate precludes it from growing all but the most heat-resistant crops — however, this also allows the state to grow leafy greens year-round. It's the second-biggest grower of leaf, romaine, and head lettuce, but ranks as the top producer of winter lettuce. This is an umbrella term for several varieties, including various kinds of solid and sturdy butterhead lettuce.
Arkansas - rice
More than 25,000 people in Arkansas work in the rice industry, and the crop saturates the state's food. Rice dominates the culture: Everything from common restaurants to the state's most legendary casseroles incorporate the tiny, narrow grain. The 1,800 or so farms of eastern Arkansas grow 40% of all American rice, which are mostly long and medium-grain styles.
California - citrus fruits
When it comes to food, California leads the way in general: It's the United States' agricultural center; growing $58 billion worth of food in 2023 alone. The state holds a climate-encouraged monopoly on almonds, artichokes, and celery, but additionally serves as a major producer of citrus fruits. Tabulate the nation's oranges, lemons, grapefruits, and mandarins, and you'll find the majority were grown in southern California's seemingly endless groves.
Colorado - millet
Millet is a whole grain historically used in the cuisines of both South America and Asia, but often confused with or compared to the physically and nutritionally similar quinoa or amaranth. In the U.S., a robust variety of proso millet is the primary ingredient in gluten-free packaged goods, multi-grain breads, and birdseed. Colorado grows the vast majority; with about two-thirds of all proso millet harvested in the U.S. originating from the Centennial State.
Florida - sugarcane
Florida's climate ranges from sub-tropical to tropical, which allows for cultivation of products that would otherwise need to be imported into the U.S. from distant countries. One such crop: sugarcane. Used to make the wildly versatile and ever-important raw sugar, this crop is also the source of cane juice, rum, and biofuel. Florida grows 17.2 million tons of usable sugar cane annually.
Georgia - chicken
Chicken is big business in Georgia. Poultry processing is worth $4.3 billion in annual revenue, and 75% of the state's counties operate significant chicken and egg production facilities. About half of all agribusiness in Georgia revolves around growing chickens and harvesting chicken eggs, providing 31 million pounds of chicken for the rest of the country every day.
Hawaii - macadamia nuts
Macadamia nuts are closely linked with Hawaii, partially because it's the only area of the U.S. where this crop is grown or farmed. Whether sold whole, covered in chocolate, or made into flour or milk, the macadamia nut is Hawaii's fifth-most-valuable product. They are, however, a plentiful one. The Pacific island state harvests nearly 36 million pounds of macadamia nuts a year.
Idaho - potatoes
"Idaho potatoes" are a registered trademark, and spuds pulled from the dirt in this state may bear a certified "Grown in Idaho" distinction on their bags. Idaho harvests the most taters of any American state, with a third coming from the volcanic dirt-laden Snake River Plain in southern Idaho. The world consumes a lot of potatoes, and Idaho provides: It grows 13 billion pounds annually, of which 95% are Russet and Burbank spuds.
Illinois - soybeans
Illinois is synonymous with its northern and populous Chicago metropolitan area. However, much of the state's southern side is farmland, where soybeans are grown in massive amounts. Illinois makes more soybeans – which are used for a number of edible and industrial purposes — than any other state. In 2024, Illinois set a new record for soybean yield, with 688 million bushels harvested from 10.75 million acres.
Indiana - popcorn
The "Corn Belt" stretches across the Midwestern plains, with Indiana as the easternmost state. The Hoosier State also specializes in the most explosive and snackable of corn varieties: popcorn. Indiana leads the country in producing popcorn, planting about 100,000 acres of new stalks each year. Two of the popcorn industry leaders — Weaver and Orville Redenbacher — base their operations in Indiana as well.
Iowa - corn
If one imagines Iowa as an nearly endless field of tall corn stalks, they wouldn't be entirely wrong. Around 68% of the state is active farmland, and 94% of that is dedicated to corn and soybean production. Corn is typically eaten as is, frozen or canned, or turned into high fructose corn syrup, and Iowa generates much of those raw materials. In 2024 it grew 2.6 billion bushels of corn; the most of any state.
Kansas - wheat
Wheat is such a staple crop and vital grain within the American food system that it's grown year-round. Spring wheat is planted in northern states and harvested in the fall, while winter wheat is plucked in the summer. No one grows more winter wheat than Kansas; providing more than a quarter of the nation's entire supply. In 2025, that figure totaled 345 million bushels.
Kentucky - bourbon
All the most famous bourbon distilleries are based in Kentucky; such as Jim Beam, Wild Turkey, and Maker's Mark. Specifically, the spirit is a type of whiskey made from corn that's been aged in oak barrels. 95% of bourbon is made in the state, as the soil is ideal for corn, and temperature swings through the seasons change the shape of barrels to the point of adding flavor to the liquor.
Louisiana - crawfish
It's fun and delicious to crack and eat crawfish, all of which likely came from Louisiana. Also known as mudbugs, crawdads, and crayfish, these crustaceans are closely related to shrimp and crab. They thrive in freshwater spots like rivers and marshes, and Louisiana has plenty such areas. Crawfish are vital to Louisiana cuisine, and that's where they're farmed and fished the most: The state produces around 120 million pounds of crawdads annually.
Maine - lobster
The Maine-based lobster industry is one of the oldest economic operations in the U.S.; up and running since the 17th century. As the state hauls in so much of the luxurious shellfish, the humble but often quite expensive lobster is commonly referred to as "Maine Lobster." The Pine Tree State's lobster fisheries provide more than 100 million pounds of the crustacean each year, which totals to a worth of about $1 billion.
Maryland - blue crabs
The official state crustacean of Maryland is the blue crab, which boasts distinctive markings and a sweet, meaty flesh. About 320 million blue crabs inhabit the Chesapeake Bay off Maryland at any given time, and they provide the backbone of the seaside ecosystem and economy. An excess of 25 million pounds of blue crab may be caught and sold by Maryland fisheries each year; far more than what can be harvested in Virginia or the District of Columbia.
Massachusetts - scallops
Sea scallops can be found in waters all the way from New Jersey up to the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador. However, the central population of these shellfish is located in the ocean surrounding New Bedford, Massachusetts. This city boasts the largest sea scallop port in the country, and works to determine the bivalve's wholesale price. By the time of auction, the scallops have already been shucked and iced so they can be sold and moved fresh.
Michigan - pickles
When it comes to Michigan farmland, the soil is sandy and drains well, and the climate isn't too cold or too hot. All this makes Michigan ideal for growing cucumbers ... particularly the small and hearty ones that can be turned into pickles. In an average year, Michigan collectively produces about 35,000 acres' worth of pickling cucumbers; making it the country's top pickle provider.
Minnesota - sugar beets
Two Minnesota-based farming co-ops — the American Crystal Sugar Company and the Southern Minnesota Beet Sugar Cooperative – dominate the sugar beet industry. They grow and process the breed of beets used to manufacture sugar, a versatile and endlessly desired commodity. In 2025, Minnesota's sugar beet farmers successfully raised 12.8 million tons, more than any other state.
Mississippi - catfish
Wild-caught catfish are common throughout Mississippi; occupying the state's many reservoirs and lakes. There's such an appetite for these swimmers — commonly served breaded and deep-fried on their own or inside a po'boy, which is Mississippi's signature sandwich – that they've been farmed since the 1960s. Today, the fish are a $250 million annual industry for Mississippi, where 200 farms occupy 33,000 acres and generate 65% of all American catfish.
Missouri - black walnuts
Tree nuts are a significant crop in Missouri; particularly black walnuts. They're grown on about three dozen dedicated farms, while also growing wild on more than 160 other farms devoted to various products. The total harvest makes Missouri the country and world's largest producer of black walnuts, which are used primarily for baking as opposed to individual consumption.
Montana - organic wheat
Wheat farming is associated with Montana as a whole, but it's the far west of this plains state that grows the most organic wheat: Grains raised there are done so without pesticides, manmade fertilizers, or genetically modified organisms. That's difficult to accomplish at scale, but Montana cultivates an abundance of wheat through these natural methods; successfully harnessing about 500,000 acres of the grain each year — more than any other state.
Nebraska - Great Northern beans
The warm and arid weather of western Nebraska makes the area a near-perfect environment for beans. This allows the state to rank among the most prolific producers of pinto, kidney, and dry beans; and number one overall in harvesting Great Northern beans. These creamy white beans are a Nebraska original, developed and first farmed near Morrill in 1923.
New Jersey - eggplant
New Jersey is one of the smallest states by area, but it dedicates a significant portion of farmland to eggplant production. The Garden State typically harvests around 849 acres full of eggplant in a year, making it the leader when it comes to growing this meaty, purple vegetable. Seven of the bestselling eggplant varieties originate from New Jersey, which processes about 900 bushels a day during harvest season.
New Mexico - chiles
Probably the single most important food involved in New Mexican cuisine is the chile. Personal preference between green and red (which are vine-ripened green chiles) vary, but this Land of Enchantment state vegetable is so prominent because crops grow so well there. New Mexico is the top chile producer in the U.S. with harvests approaching 50,000 tons, or more than three-quarters of the national supply.
New York - cottage cheese
The sprawling metropolis of New York City only occupies a tiny part this relatively small northeastern state. The Empire State is home to almost 31,000 individual farms, and many of them are devoted to raising dairy cattle. As a result, New York ranks fifth among the states in milk volume and is first place in several dairy derivatives. The state leads the way in the yogurt, sour cream, and cottage cheese.
North Carolina - sweet potatoes
If a sweet potato is consumed anywhere in the U.S. — whether baked by itself or used as part of a creamy sweet potato casserole – it's highly likely that the sweet and savory root vegetable was dug up from North Carolina soil. The state is responsible for almost two-thirds of the U.S.'s sweet potato production, which is North Carolina's official state vegetable as well.
North Dakota - honey
North Dakota takes beekeeping very seriously; operating an Apiary Program that requires licensure and registration of wannabe honey harvesters at home and industrial levels. This allows the state to track and contain bee-affected diseases and mites. It seems to be working, as North Dakota leads the country in honey production. The state's bees generate about 38.3 million pounds of honey annually.
Ohio - Swiss cheese
Ohio sits at No. 10 on the list of cheese-making states, but it's No. 1 in terms of Swiss cheese. In 2023, its centuries-old dairies collectively produced 147 million pounds of the hole-poked favorite. This traditional dominance likely stems from an influx of Swiss immigrants who settled Ohio in the mid-1800s, as the state's landscape and farmland resembled that of their home nation.
Oklahoma - iodine
Most teenagers and adults require only about 150 micrograms of iodine each day. It allows the body to produce vital thyroid hormones, and most Americans receive theirs through iodized salt. The nutritious mineral is added to common salt, and the only U.S. state that manufactures iodine is Oklahoma. It's a byproduct of the state's oil industry, where operations render dissolved iodine out of brines found underground beneath oil fields.
Oregon - hazelnuts
Also known as filberts, Oregon hazelnuts are raised on 1,000 family-owned farms around the state; which harvest 65,000 tons each September. Almost all hazelnuts consumed domestically — 99% — come from Oregon. The largest international buyer of Oregon hazelnuts is the Ferrero Group, which uses them to make Ferrero Rocher chocolates and Nutella spread.
Pennsylvania - mushrooms
The state that farms the most mushrooms is Pennsylvania, and the majority of that crop comes from Chester County — which grows 60% of the national output by itself. Pennsylvania produces more than 670 million pounds of mushrooms in a year, most of which are white button mushrooms; followed by Portabello and Crimini styles.
Rhode Island - oysters
Rhode Island isn't actually an island, but it borders the Atlantic Ocean and surrounds many feeder waterways; which creates model conditions for oyster growth. The state's economy relies on aquaculture, and oysters are the most lucrative of products rendered from the sea. In fact, America's tiniest state hauls in upwards of 8 million oysters every year.
South Carolina - collard greens
Collard greens are instrumental to Southern cuisine, and especially important to South Carolina. The dense, leafy green is the state's official vegetable, and has been grown in South Carolina since the colonial era. However, its most popular cooking method – in a stock made with seasonings and ham hock — was developed by enslaved Africans. Today, South Carolina ranks as the top grower in collard greens, cultivating 2,568 acres in 2024.
South Dakota - sunflower products
Not just an aesthetically-pleasing yellow bloom, the sunflower provides practical, edible products – particularly sunflower seeds (for human consumption and inclusion in birdseed) and sunflower oil. South Dakota sits at the top of the sunflower industry, planting well over half a million acres of the crop every year. Much of this goes into oil, with 86% of sunflower-allocated farmland utilized for the product.
Texas - beef
Texas and beef are closely connected, with much of the large state housing large cattle ranches. Texas is cattle country — and in high numbers. At any given moment, up to 4.1 million beef cows are being raised in Texas; roughly 15% of the national total. This translates to an annual edible beef output of 6.2 billion pounds, which is worth $11.35 billion.
Utah - dirty soda
With bustling chains such as FiiZ, Thirst, and Swig, soda shops are a big deal in Utah. The state's large population of Latter-day Saints church members have historically been prohibited from drinking caffeine, so stores selling non-caffeinated sodas adulterated with creams and syrups do big business. So-called "dirty sodas" became a national fad originating in Utah, which is still the state with the most soda stores.
Vermont - maple syrup
Forests cover about 78% of Vermont's land area, and in these acres you'll find plenty of its state tree: the sugar maple. Vermont is responsible for more than half of all maple syrup produced in the U.S.; including both the best and worst store-bought syrup brands. In 2025, the Green Mountain State is projected to produce 3.1 million gallons out of a national total of 5.8 million.
Virginia - hard-shell clams
The waters in and off Virginia were once a hub for oysters, until a sharp population decline in the 1980s forced industrial leaders to pivot to another shellfish: hard-shell clams. Young clams are seeded in hatcheries, and then placed in extensive beds within underwater tidal flats. When ready, the clams are harvested with boats and hydraulic rakes. No state has a bigger clam farming or production apparatus than Virginia.
Washington - apples
Apples are one of the most popular fruits in the U.S.; more than 100 types grow across the country. Of the 11.5 billion pounds of apples picked annually in the U.S., 8 billion are Washington apples. "The Apple State" is home to the Cascade Range, which interrupts the wet winds blowing from the Pacific Ocean, providing the dry air apples need to thrive.
Wisconsin - cheese
Wisconsin is known as "America's Dairyland" for good reason. About a quarter of all cheese of all kinds produced in the United States originates from Wisconsin. That's almost 3 billion pounds of cheese, made from the milk of Wisconsin cows on more than 11,500 dairy farms — which is also the most of any state.