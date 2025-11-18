Avoid A Dry Thanksgiving Turkey With This Cheap Tool

Every November, millions of Americans gather around the dinner table to enjoy an exquisitely roasted turkey. Unfortunately, not all of them are actually roasted to perfection. Between conversing with friends and family and cooking all those delectable Thanksgiving side dishes, folks occasionally forget to keep a watchful eye on the star of the show, resulting in a dry bird. There is a way to revive a dry turkey, but it's best to avoid letting it get to that state in the first place. Fortunately, there is one cheap and easy hack that essentially guarantees a succulent turkey emerges from the oven –- sealing the poultry in an oven bag.

An oven bag is precisely what it sounds like -– a plastic sack that can withstand the high heat of an oven. When a turkey is cooked inside, the plastic pouch prevents moisture from escaping, ensuring your bird is juicy throughout when it comes out of the oven. As an additional benefit, an oven bag also traps heat, allowing the star of your Thanksgiving feast to cook faster.

If you want to guarantee your turkey doesn't dry out and save yourself the hassle of scouring a roasting pan after the bird is cooked, grocery stores typically have them stocked somewhere in the foil and plastic wrap vicinity. You can also buy them online, of course. Bear in mind that you'll want to double-check that they are FDA compliant and BPA-free, so you don't end up with unwelcome chemicals on your bird.