The Huge Number Of Americans That Eat Turkey For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving has plenty of traditional foods, and you likely have various opinions on stuffing, or cranberry sauce, or what manner of pie you eat for dessert. Statistically speaking though, you are probably eating turkey with your family or friends this Thanksgiving. That adds up to an incredibly large number of turkey dinners, and there does seem to be specific hard data for that number. The National Turkey Federation — an expert source if ever one existed, and which represents a sizable portion of the turkey farming industry — estimates that 88% of Americans eat turkey on Thanksgiving.

With the population of the United States sitting at around a cool 342 million people, this would mean that nearly 301 million Americans eat turkey on Turkey Day. This statistic can refer to turkey in any form, but American do appear to be especially willing to buy entire turkeys for Thanksgiving, even if they don't always do a perfect job at thawing frozen turkeys. This number can also include smaller Thanksgiving dinners for those who only bought a portion of turkey, or anyone who bought precooked Thanksgiving turkeys, and even those few people who curate a fast food Thanksgiving dinner with turkey sandwiches.