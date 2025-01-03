What Exactly Are Turkey Giblets?

Giblets, besides being a really entertaining word to say, are the heart, gizzard, and liver of a poultry bird. They usually come in a little package that's stuffed in a turkey or a chicken carcass, and though the neck is usually tossed in there too, the neck is technically not itself a giblet. Some people, such as myself, like to simply roast the giblets or cook them separately in a pan to snack on like a cook's treat. But others like to chop them up after cooking them and toss them into the gravy that's served with the bird.

The giblets not only add an extra dimension of flavor to the gravy, they also add another aspect that many don't think about: texture. Those little bits have some springy bounce and chew to them, especially the gizzards, which makes such a smooth sauce a little bit more interesting to eat. If you're not a fan of that sensation, you could simply pour the gravy in a blender to incorporate the flavor that way without necessarily tossing them. Waste not, want not, right?