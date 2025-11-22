Rick Steves' Italian Cuisine Tip Is A Genius Way To Sample More Foods
Picture this: After months of planning and years of dreaming, you've finally arrived in Italy. You”re primed and ready to sample as many must-try regional Italian foods as possible. From spearing spaghetti like a true Italian to savoring crispy Neapolitan pizza, it's understandable to want to enjoy every culinary experience Italy has to offer. Unfortunately, most humans are limited by time, budget, and stomach space. Luckily, European travel expert Rick Steves has genius advice for trying more foods on your trip to Italy. Steves' strategy is based around two simple concepts: sharing and small plates.
First of all, Steves advises to share as much as possible with your fellow travelers. To put this into practice, you'll need to learn to navigate a menu like a true Italian, which means you shouldn't feel obligated to order every course. Steves recommends ordering around two courses per person: One diner could get an appetizer and a first course to share, while another could order a first course and a second course. This way, two diners get to try four different dishes without breaking the bank or ending up too full for gelato. Steves also suggests seeking out restaurants that allow bis di primi. This means you can order two half portions of pasta instead of one large portion.
How to sample small plates in Italy
In addition to sharing as much as possible, Rick Steves recommends embracing Italy's aperitivo culture to try a variety of small bites. In many parts of Italy, and in particular, the northern region, it's become increasingly common to enjoy an "apericena," which is kind of like an early, light dinner made up of small, snack-y plates. At many bars, an aperitif cocktail will come with a selection of free snacks to nibble, and you can often order a sort of charcuterie board filled with small portions of a variety of regional dishes to round out the meal.
If you're in Venice, Steves recommends taking advantage of the city's cicchetti tradition, which is kind of like Italy's answer to Spanish tapas and pintxos. Cicchetti are small appetizers served at Venetian pubs starting at around 6 p.m daily. Steves recommends arriving early and ordering a classic plate of mixed cicchetti for the best selection. This should cost less than 10 euros and allows you to sample a lovely assortment of local bites, from calamari to crostini.
Oh, and one more pro tip from Steves: In the spirit of Olive Garden, breadsticks are usually free upon request. With these expert tricks in mind, you're ready to savor as many delicious dishes as possible on your next trip to Italy. While you're at it, make sure to also follow Steves' brilliant advice for sniffing out Italian tourist trap restaurants.