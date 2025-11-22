Rick Steves' Italian Cuisine Tip Is A Genius Way To Sample More Foods

Picture this: After months of planning and years of dreaming, you've finally arrived in Italy. You”re primed and ready to sample as many must-try regional Italian foods as possible. From spearing spaghetti like a true Italian to savoring crispy Neapolitan pizza, it's understandable to want to enjoy every culinary experience Italy has to offer. Unfortunately, most humans are limited by time, budget, and stomach space. Luckily, European travel expert Rick Steves has genius advice for trying more foods on your trip to Italy. Steves' strategy is based around two simple concepts: sharing and small plates.

First of all, Steves advises to share as much as possible with your fellow travelers. To put this into practice, you'll need to learn to navigate a menu like a true Italian, which means you shouldn't feel obligated to order every course. Steves recommends ordering around two courses per person: One diner could get an appetizer and a first course to share, while another could order a first course and a second course. This way, two diners get to try four different dishes without breaking the bank or ending up too full for gelato. Steves also suggests seeking out restaurants that allow bis di primi. This means you can order two half portions of pasta instead of one large portion.