Guy Fieri's Flavortown Sauces, Ranked

"Flavortown" is a word coined by Chef Guy Fieri. It describes a culinary concept, a state of mind. And like a lot of great creative culinary ideas, they eventually get massively monetized and sold on the grocery store shelves of edible pop culture and intellectual properties.

Flavortown has taken its place there with a variety of commercial sauces to accompany barbeques, finger foods, and entrees. I am also a believer that just because the bottle says "barbecue," it doesn't mean it's limited to the grill. Any of these sauces could be added to a salad or a sandwich. They could also be used as a dipping sauce for finger foods, or mixed into other things such as ketchup or ranch to make your own creations. The great thing about food is that you're only limited by your imagination, and Fieri has given you some tools to help inspire you.

In this article, we will rank each one from worst to best. They were sent to me by the company, and I'm here to tell you which of Fieri's sauces I think should get thrown into your shopping cart and which ones should stay on the shelf.