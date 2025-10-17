The North Carolina BBQ Restaurant That Got Guy Fieri's Stamp Of Approval

Bar-B-Q King in Charlotte, North Carolina, is the quintessential type of restaurant you'd see on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." It's a humble family-run spot, with a mid-century sign that reads "Bar-B-Q King Curbside Service." Opened in 1959, it's held strong as one of the Queen City's best old-school drive-in restaurants, even as Charlotte rapidly develops around it as one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S.

Unlike most barbecue joints in North Carolina, at this one, you pull up to a parking space, order through a speaker, and wait for a carhop to deliver your tray of food. The menu's filled with everything from burgers and hot dogs to fried chicken and seafood with hushpuppies, but it's the slow-smoked pork and sauce that brings people in. Both the pulled and sliced pork are drenched in a vinegary, house-made tomato barbecue sauce, whether it's on a sandwich with slaw or as a platter with fries. The pork shoulders are slow-cooked with hickory smoke with no seasoning added, so the signature sauce does all the work.

When Fieri featured Bar-B-Q King back in 2007, he couldn't help but dip a finger for extra tastes as they transitioned to the next scene. Nearly two decades later, that "wow" moment clearly stuck with him. His new Flavortown BBQ Sauce draws inspiration from that same tangy Carolina flavor, though he says he "brought it a little bit more to the center."